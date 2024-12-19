Commerce Split Monthly Payments Declared for Capital Share and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares a monthly distribution of $0.05000 per share for Capital shareholders (YCM), and its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on their $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferreds are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable January 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2024.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details Capital Share (YCM) $0.05000 Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500 Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125 Record Date: December 31, 2024 Payable Date: January 10, 2025



