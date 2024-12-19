SECU Foundation Initiates Phase Two Disaster Relief Package of $1.75 Million for Western North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation’s Board of Directors approved a phase two disaster relief package with an additional $1.75 million in grants to three organizations, providing intermediate assistance to the hardest hit residents and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Funds awarded will help address temporary housing needs, financial crises, and food insecurity. Grantees include:

Baptists on Mission – a $1 million grant to support its Essential Rapid Repairs program.

The Salvation Army of the Carolinas – a $500,000 grant to expand its capacity and help ensure impacted families receive financial aid to recover effectively.

MANNA Food Bank – a $250,000 grant for a six-month produce distribution pilot program beginning December 2024 that will expand accessibility of fresh fruits and vegetables to impacted communities.



Phase two funding builds upon the Foundation’s $3.75 million relief package announced in October to help expedite provisions of water, food, supplies, shelter, and other emergency services to Western North Carolina.

“As a native of Western North Carolina I know many continue to struggle with recovering from Hurricane Helene, and I am grateful for SECU Foundation’s additional support for the people of this region,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “SECU is a part of the communities shattered by this disaster. Through these grants, we are living out our philosophy of People Helping People® by helping to lift those in need and bringing us closer together. As a credit union family, we are committed to helping our fellow North Carolinians.”

“As we travel through Western North Carolina, it’s heartbreaking to see the devastation that remains in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “We are compelled to do more to help those deeply affected by this tragedy – our neighbors, friends, family, and co-workers. The organizations that are receiving funding provide critical resources and serve as lifelines for North Carolinians, and we are thankful for their dedicated efforts to assist those who need help putting their lives back together.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $57 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org