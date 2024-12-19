Top Utilities Lead the Way Out of Residential Scoring Slump

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that, for the first time since 2020, year-end utility customer engagement has improved. Although all major indices see year-over-year improvement, a significant Brand Trust gain has had the most impact on the Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score recovery, with improved scoring related to company reputation leading the index gain.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Residential study, which tracks the performance of 142 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak of 728 at the end of 2020, the residential ECR score had been steadily declining until it reached a record low of 700 in the first quarter of 2024. The score showed signs of a turnaround in the second quarter and ends 2024 at 708—a statistically significant six points higher than year-end 2023.

“We expected ECR and other UTBCE indices to course-correct after the scoring surge of 2020,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy industry practice at Escalent. “When scores began to slide below prepandemic levels in early 2023, however, we realized that many utilities would have to take quick and decisive actions to reverse that trend.”

While industry engagement is finally trending upward and many utilities are starting to see healthier scores, 47 utilities are scoring well above their industry peers for building engaged customer relationships and have earned the title of Escalent 2024 Utility Customer Champion.

“These aren’t utilities that have suddenly started outscoring their peers in 2024,” Haggerty explained. “Most Customer Champions have higher scores now than they did prepandemic, meaning they held on to at least some of that 2020 scoring bump.”

Customer Champions outperform the industry average in several attributes, notably:

Customer Champions have carefully guarded their company’s character and built goodwill within their local communities, contributing to 6% higher Company Reputation scores and customers who are more likely to report a willingness to say positive things about their utility.

Customer Champions are providing transparent updates on their commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels and supporting environmental causes, leading to 4% higher Environmental Dedication Index scores. Additionally, Customer Champions have made year-over-year progress in the index, gaining eight points as the industry score drops by one point.

Customer Champions have effectively communicated to customers about system improvement plans, contributing to the 4% higher perception that their utilities are making investments to improve infrastructure safety and reliability. This is an important perception when rate cases are underway or increased rates begin to appear on the bill, since elevated perception of those investments correlates with 12% higher trust in utilities to set and communicate fair, reasonable rates.

Customer Champions are ensuring customer awareness and understanding of a variety of voluntary offerings that offer everything from improved customer service to energy savings, seeing 5% higher Benefits Awareness Index scores and 4% higher customer perception of related communication.

Leading utilities that have protected their company reputations and continue to illustrate their value to customers with effective programs and clear communication about improvements are building engaged relationships.

Escalent is pleased to name these 47 utilities as our 2024 Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Customer Champions* Ameren Missouri Mississippi Power Atmos Energy – Midwest National Fuel Gas Atmos Energy – South New Jersey Natural Gas Avista Nicor Gas BGE OPPD Black Hills Energy – Midwest OUC Cascade Natural Gas PPL Electric Utilities CenterPoint Energy – Midwest PSE&G CenterPoint Energy – South Peoples Chattanooga Gas Company Pepco Columbia Gas – East Piedmont Natural Gas Columbia Gas – South Puget Sound Energy Columbia Gas of Ohio Salt River Project ComEd South Jersey Gas Company Con Edison Southwest Gas Delmarva Power Spire Missouri – West Dominion Energy South Carolina TECO Peoples Gas Elizabethtown Gas TECO Tampa Electric Enbridge Gas North Carolina UGI Utilities Florida City Gas Company Virginia Natural Gas Georgia Power Washington Gas Green Mountain Power Wisconsin Public Service Indiana Michigan Power Xcel Energy – Midwest Intermountain Gas Company

* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.





The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 142 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand Name Service provided ECR score PSE&G Combination 735 BGE Combination 717 Con Edison Combination 717 Delmarva Power Combination 717 PECO Combination 713 National Grid Combination 712 Eversource Combination 690 NYSEG Combination 657 RG&E Combination 631 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 731 Green Mountain Power Electric 725 Pepco Electric 720 Duquesne Light Company Electric 703 West Penn Power Electric 690 Penn Power Electric 687 Penelec Electric 682 Potomac Edison Electric 676 PSEG Long Island Electric 675 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 675 Met-Ed Electric 674 Mon Power Electric 667 Atlantic City Electric Electric 665 Central Maine Power Electric 622 Appalachian Power Electric 615 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 738 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 732 Washington Gas Natural Gas 732 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 731 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 723 Peoples Natural Gas 722 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 720 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 718 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 711





Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 762 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 747 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 742 NIPSCO Combination 741 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 724 Consumers Energy Combination 723 Alliant Energy Combination 716 Ameren Illinois Combination 708 MidAmerican Energy Combination 703 We Energies Combination 696 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 689 DTE Energy Combination 686 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 538 ComEd Electric 728 OPPD Electric 722 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 711 Ameren Missouri Electric 709 AEP Ohio Electric 700 Ohio Edison Electric 693 Evergy Electric 691 The Illuminating Company Electric 686 AES Indiana Electric 681 Toledo Edison Electric 679 AES Ohio Electric 665 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 742 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 729 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 728 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 726 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 723 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 718 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 718 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 714 Enbridge Gas Ohio Natural Gas 710 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 708





South Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 722 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 708 CPS Energy Combination 687 MLGW Combination 650 OUC Electric 762 Mississippi Power Electric 760 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 748 Georgia Power Electric 746 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 737 Entergy Mississippi Electric 737 Florida Power & Light Electric 734 Entergy Arkansas Electric 729 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 728 Alabama Power Electric 722 Duke Energy Progress Electric 721 JEA Electric 721 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 710 OG&E Electric 708 Duke Energy Florida Electric 708 Nashville Electric Service Electric 707 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 706 Entergy Texas Electric 705 Kentucky Utilities Electric 702 Xcel Energy – South Electric 696 Entergy Louisiana Electric 691 El Paso Electric Electric 691 Austin Energy Electric 680 Entergy New Orleans Electric 651 FPL Northwest FL Electric 638 Kentucky Power Electric 627 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 764 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 762 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 759 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 759 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 755 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 752 Enbridge Gas North Carolina Natural Gas 750 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 750 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 748 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 725 Spire Gulf Coast Natural Gas 723 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 717 Spire Alabama Natural Gas 715 Spire Mississippi Natural Gas 685





West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Avista Combination 735 Puget Sound Energy Combination 724 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 703 NorthWestern Energy Combination 702 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 700 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 696 PG&E Combination 650 SDG&E Combination 574 Salt River Project Electric 776 Seattle City Light Electric 730 SMUD Electric 729 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 728 Snohomish PUD Electric 720 PNM Electric 717 Tucson Electric Power Electric 713 APS Electric 712 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 702 Portland General Electric Electric 698 Idaho Power Electric 695 Southern California Edison Electric 693 Pacific Power Electric 685 NV Energy Electric 639 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 795 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 754 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 751 SoCalGas Natural Gas 734 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 716 NW Natural Natural Gas 707 Enbridge Gas West Natural Gas 692

For more information on the full report, click here.





About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 59,377 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 142 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,800 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

