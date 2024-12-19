Top Utilities Lead the Way Out of Residential Scoring Slump

Escalent Recognizes 47 Utilities as 2024 Customer Champions

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that, for the first time since 2020, year-end utility customer engagement has improved. Although all major indices see year-over-year improvement, a significant Brand Trust gain has had the most impact on the Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) score recovery, with improved scoring related to company reputation leading the index gain.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2024 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Residential study, which tracks the performance of 142 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

After reaching a peak of 728 at the end of 2020, the residential ECR score had been steadily declining until it reached a record low of 700 in the first quarter of 2024. The score showed signs of a turnaround in the second quarter and ends 2024 at 708—a statistically significant six points higher than year-end 2023.

“We expected ECR and other UTBCE indices to course-correct after the scoring surge of 2020,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy industry practice at Escalent. “When scores began to slide below prepandemic levels in early 2023, however, we realized that many utilities would have to take quick and decisive actions to reverse that trend.”

While industry engagement is finally trending upward and many utilities are starting to see healthier scores, 47 utilities are scoring well above their industry peers for building engaged customer relationships and have earned the title of Escalent 2024 Utility Customer Champion.

“These aren’t utilities that have suddenly started outscoring their peers in 2024,” Haggerty explained. “Most Customer Champions have higher scores now than they did prepandemic, meaning they held on to at least some of that 2020 scoring bump.”

Customer Champions outperform the industry average in several attributes, notably:

  • Customer Champions have carefully guarded their company’s character and built goodwill within their local communities, contributing to 6% higher Company Reputation scores and customers who are more likely to report a willingness to say positive things about their utility.
  • Customer Champions are providing transparent updates on their commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels and supporting environmental causes, leading to 4% higher Environmental Dedication Index scores. Additionally, Customer Champions have made year-over-year progress in the index, gaining eight points as the industry score drops by one point.
  • Customer Champions have effectively communicated to customers about system improvement plans, contributing to the 4% higher perception that their utilities are making investments to improve infrastructure safety and reliability. This is an important perception when rate cases are underway or increased rates begin to appear on the bill, since elevated perception of those investments correlates with 12% higher trust in utilities to set and communicate fair, reasonable rates.
  • Customer Champions are ensuring customer awareness and understanding of a variety of voluntary offerings that offer everything from improved customer service to energy savings, seeing 5% higher Benefits Awareness Index scores and 4% higher customer perception of related communication.

Leading utilities that have protected their company reputations and continue to illustrate their value to customers with effective programs and clear communication about improvements are building engaged relationships.

Escalent is pleased to name these 47 utilities as our 2024 Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2024 Customer Champions*
Ameren MissouriMississippi Power
Atmos Energy – MidwestNational Fuel Gas
Atmos Energy – SouthNew Jersey Natural Gas
AvistaNicor Gas
BGEOPPD
Black Hills Energy – MidwestOUC
Cascade Natural GasPPL Electric Utilities
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestPSE&G
CenterPoint Energy – SouthPeoples
Chattanooga Gas CompanyPepco
Columbia Gas – EastPiedmont Natural Gas
Columbia Gas – SouthPuget Sound Energy
Columbia Gas of OhioSalt River Project
ComEdSouth Jersey Gas Company
Con EdisonSouthwest Gas
Delmarva PowerSpire Missouri – West
Dominion Energy South CarolinaTECO Peoples Gas
Elizabethtown GasTECO Tampa Electric
Enbridge Gas North CarolinaUGI Utilities
Florida City Gas CompanyVirginia Natural Gas
Georgia PowerWashington Gas
Green Mountain PowerWisconsin Public Service
Indiana Michigan PowerXcel Energy – Midwest
Intermountain Gas Company 

* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the 142 utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand NameService providedECR score
PSE&GCombination735
BGECombination717
Con EdisonCombination717
Delmarva PowerCombination717
PECOCombination713
National GridCombination712
EversourceCombination690
NYSEGCombination657
RG&ECombination631
PPL Electric UtilitiesElectric731
Green Mountain PowerElectric725
PepcoElectric720
Duquesne Light CompanyElectric703
West Penn PowerElectric690
Penn PowerElectric687
PenelecElectric682
Potomac EdisonElectric676
PSEG Long IslandElectric675
Jersey Central Power & LightElectric675
Met-EdElectric674
Mon PowerElectric667
Atlantic City ElectricElectric665
Central Maine PowerElectric622
Appalachian PowerElectric615
New Jersey Natural GasNatural Gas738
Columbia Gas – EastNatural Gas732
Washington GasNatural Gas732
Elizabethtown GasNatural Gas731
UGI UtilitiesNatural Gas723
PeoplesNatural Gas722
National Fuel GasNatural Gas720
South Jersey Gas CompanyNatural Gas718
Philadelphia Gas WorksNatural Gas711


Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameService providedECR score
Black Hills Energy – MidwestCombination762
Wisconsin Public ServiceCombination747
Xcel Energy – MidwestCombination742
NIPSCOCombination741
Montana-Dakota UtilitiesCombination724
Consumers EnergyCombination723
Alliant EnergyCombination716
Ameren IllinoisCombination708
MidAmerican EnergyCombination703
We EnergiesCombination696
Duke Energy MidwestCombination689
DTE EnergyCombination686
CenterPoint Energy – IndianaCombination538
ComEdElectric728
OPPDElectric722
Indiana Michigan PowerElectric711
Ameren MissouriElectric709
AEP OhioElectric700
Ohio EdisonElectric693
EvergyElectric691
The Illuminating CompanyElectric686
AES IndianaElectric681
Toledo EdisonElectric679
AES OhioElectric665
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNatural Gas742
Nicor GasNatural Gas729
Columbia Gas of OhioNatural Gas728
Atmos Energy – MidwestNatural Gas726
Spire Missouri – WestNatural Gas723
Spire Missouri – EastNatural Gas718
Citizens EnergyNatural Gas718
Peoples GasNatural Gas714
Enbridge Gas OhioNatural Gas710
Kansas Gas ServiceNatural Gas708


South Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameService providedECR score
Dominion Energy South CarolinaCombination722
Louisville Gas & ElectricCombination708
CPS EnergyCombination687
MLGWCombination650
OUCElectric762
Mississippi PowerElectric760
TECO Tampa ElectricElectric748
Georgia PowerElectric746
Southwestern Electric Power CompanyElectric737
Entergy MississippiElectric737
Florida Power & LightElectric734
Entergy ArkansasElectric729
Public Service Company of OklahomaElectric728
Alabama PowerElectric722
Duke Energy ProgressElectric721
JEAElectric721
Dominion Energy VirginiaElectric710
OG&EElectric708
Duke Energy FloridaElectric708
Nashville Electric ServiceElectric707
Duke Energy CarolinasElectric706
Entergy TexasElectric705
Kentucky UtilitiesElectric702
Xcel Energy – SouthElectric696
Entergy LouisianaElectric691
El Paso ElectricElectric691
Austin EnergyElectric680
Entergy New OrleansElectric651
FPL Northwest FLElectric638
Kentucky PowerElectric627
Florida City Gas CompanyNatural Gas764
TECO Peoples GasNatural Gas762
Columbia Gas – SouthNatural Gas759
Chattanooga Gas CompanyNatural Gas759
Virginia Natural GasNatural Gas755
Piedmont Natural GasNatural Gas752
Enbridge Gas North CarolinaNatural Gas750
Atmos Energy – SouthNatural Gas750
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNatural Gas748
Texas Gas ServiceNatural Gas725
Spire Gulf CoastNatural Gas723
Oklahoma Natural GasNatural Gas717
Spire AlabamaNatural Gas715
Spire MississippiNatural Gas685


West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
Utility brand nameService providedECR score
AvistaCombination735
Puget Sound EnergyCombination724
Colorado Springs UtilitiesCombination703
NorthWestern EnergyCombination702
Black Hills Energy – WestCombination700
Xcel Energy ColoradoCombination696
PG&ECombination650
SDG&ECombination574
Salt River ProjectElectric776
Seattle City LightElectric730
SMUDElectric729
Los Angeles Department of Water & PowerElectric728
Snohomish PUDElectric720
PNMElectric717
Tucson Electric PowerElectric713
APSElectric712
Rocky Mountain PowerElectric702
Portland General ElectricElectric698
Idaho PowerElectric695
Southern California EdisonElectric693
Pacific PowerElectric685
NV EnergyElectric639
Cascade Natural GasNatural Gas795
Intermountain Gas CompanyNatural Gas754
Southwest GasNatural Gas751
SoCalGasNatural Gas734
New Mexico Gas CompanyNatural Gas716
NW NaturalNatural Gas707
Enbridge Gas WestNatural Gas692

About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 59,377 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 142 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,800 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

