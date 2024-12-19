Community Financial System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) invites you to participate in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Fourth Quarter 2024

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: By conference call or from a simultaneous web cast Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 1-833-630-0464 1-412-317-1809 – Outside the U.S. & Canada Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/0o75WawYdEm



Dimitar Karaivanov, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The management presentation is typically approximately 15 minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion.

The company's results for the quarter will be released before the market opens on January 21, 2025, and will also be available in the 'News & Presentations' section of the company's website at https://communityfinancialsystem.com.

The call will also be archived on the company's website for one year and can be accessed at any time and at no cost during this period.

About Community Financial System, Inc.

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management services. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions with over $16 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 66 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company visit www.cbna.com or www.communityfinancialsystem.com.

For further information contact:

Joseph Sutaris,

E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer

(315) 445-7396