Dr. Rosemary Nustas Joins Digestive Health Associates of Texas in Dallas

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digestive Health Associates of Texas (DHAT) is proud to welcome Dr. Rosemary Nustas, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats most GI issues with a special interest in screening colonoscopy, women's GI health, and inflammatory bowel disease. She performs colonoscopy with polypectomy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, and esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD).

Dr. Nustas received her undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Jordan. She completed her residency at Baylor University Medical Center and her fellowship at the Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Nustas is affiliated with the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG).

Digestive Health Associates of Texas is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Nustas will work to provide the best patient care for Dallas residents.

Digestive Health Associates of Texas is located at 8220 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 710, Dallas, TX 75231, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Call 214-368-6707 or visit dhat.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Rosemary Nustas contact Kelley Swann, Punching Nun Group at kelley@punchingnungroup.com

