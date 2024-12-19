Zweig Group announces new hires and promotion

Fayetteville, AR, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of consulting services, research, and education for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, is excited to announce strategic additions and promotions to its team. These appointments reflect Zweig Group’s continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

Chris Catton has rejoined Zweig Group as Manager of Talent Services. In her new role, Catton will lead Zweig Group’s Talent Consulting team, specializing in executive search and recruiting strategies tailored to AEC firms. With 20 years of experience in executive search, including past experience with Zweig Group, Catton brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the industry’s unique talent needs.

Anna Kendall has joined Zweig Group as a Transition Coordinator, supporting the Transition team’s efforts in mergers and acquisitions, ownership transition, and valuation outreach and coordination. Kendall’s background in executive search and dedication to client satisfaction will help foster strong relationships and drive success across the AEC industry.

Keith Sequeira has been promoted to Senior Director of Analytics & Technology. Since joining Zweig Group in 2022, Sequeira has been a driving force behind innovation, providing expertise in business intelligence, data analytics, software development, project management, and process improvement. In his new role, Sequeira will continue to deliver strategic leadership and cutting-edge solutions for Zweig Group and its clients.

“Chris, Anna, and Keith bring exceptional expertise and leadership to our team, positioning Zweig Group to better serve our clients and advance the AEC industry,” said Chad Clinehens, President and CEO of Zweig Group. “Their unique talents and dedication will strengthen our ability to provide innovative strategies and impactful solutions. We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Anna to their new roles and congratulate Keith on his well-deserved promotion.”

With these additions and promotions, Zweig Group is poised to help AEC firms navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve sustainable success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. This renewed focus on talent, strategy, and innovation reaffirms Zweig Group’s position as a trusted partner for firms striving to thrive in the modern AEC landscape.

