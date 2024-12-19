Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Crown VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Richard Wilson has been appointed to the Board effective today. He already held 224,502 ordinary shares in Albion Crown VCT PLC in addition to the below transaction.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Richard Glover  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Crown VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary C Shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00BSPT6546  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Crown VCT PLC and Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.418388,681£37,095.26
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction

  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Ann Berresford  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Crown VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary C shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00BSPT6546  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Crown VCT PLC and Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.418326,917£11,259.38
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction

  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Richard Wilson  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Crown VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary C shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00BSPT6546  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Allotment of shares resulting from merger of Albion Crown VCT PLC and Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.418386,957£36,374.11
d)



Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction

  
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
19 December 2024