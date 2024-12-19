Italy Data Center Colocation Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Coverage of 65 Existing and 18 Upcoming Third-Party Data Center Facilities Across 30+ Locations in Italy

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italian data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2023 to 2029.



Italy is a major player in the Western European data center sector, with over 60 active colocation facilities constructed to Tier III requirements. This trend is projected to continue in the following year, fueled by sustained demand from hyperscale, cloud, OTT companies, and content providers.





Italy's data center colocation market has the presence of several global and local colocation operators, such as Aruba, Compass Datacenters, Stack Infrastructure, Momit SRL, TIM Sparkle, Keppel Data Centres, BT, Vantage Data Centers, Equinix, Data4/Brookfield, and rising entrants including CloudHQ, Nehos, Digital Realty, Vitali Group, and others. Further, Milan's strategic location in Italy attracts colocation investors to its data center market, boasting strong connectivity and submarine backbone connections. The city presents a substantial investment pipeline with 22 data centers, 14 operational and eight under construction, along with 10 secured potential developments.



The spike in cloud computing usage drives an increased demand for wholesale colocation, which is backed by key providers, such as Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, and others, entrusting specific workloads to wholesale colocation facilities. Also, most businesses shifted from on-premises facilities to the cloud for better performance and digitalization of services to make operations efficient and scalable.



For instance, in June 2023, Oracle and TIM teamed up to establish a new cloud region in the region and planned for the migration of TIM's internal applications to OCI's, providing both public and private sector organizations in Italy with enhanced cloud services and support. Furthermore, industries such as cloud computing, finance, telecommunications, healthcare, and government in the region drive the demand for colocation services. The public cloud remains the predominant model in Italy.



WHATS INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in Italy and a comparison between other APAC countries.

The study of the existing Italy data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Italy's data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Italy by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy Facilities Covered (Existing): 65 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18 Coverage: 30+ locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Italy Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Italy data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

Aruba

DATA4

Equinix

IRIDEOS

Keppel Data Centres

BT

Eni

Telecom Italia (TIM)

STACK Infrastructure

Others

New Colocation Operators

cloudHQ

Compass Datacenters

DATA for MED

Digital Realty

Nehos

Rai Way

Vantage Data Centers

Vitali

Deda Group

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Italy?

What factors are driving the Italy data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Italy by 2029?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 52 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $660 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $910 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Italy





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized - Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Italy

8.2. Sustainability Status in Italy

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Italy



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Colocation Operators

11.6. Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1olurn

