Construction Drone (Fixed, Rotary) Analysis Report 2024-2032: Market to Grow by Over $14 Billion - 3D Modeling and Photogrammetry Propel Utilization

The global construction drone market size reached US$ 6.16 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 20.45 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2032.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for construction drone. Some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific construction drone market included ongoing infrastructural development activities, the growing adoption of advanced construction technologies, and innovative technological advancements in the industry.



Extensive focus on infrastructure development and the increasing demand for advanced technologies that can improve reporting accuracy, safety conditions, cost-effectiveness, and workflow efficiency on construction sites represents the key factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing need for accurate and detailed data for construction site mapping, surveying, and inspection is positively impacting the market growth.

Moreover, the large-scale product utilization for three-dimensional (3D) modeling and photogrammetric purposes, such as volume measurement, is presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Concurrent with this, the expanding product utilization in the construction industry for inspecting and maintaining pavements, highways, bridges, buildings, facades, and historical monuments is contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, these drones are extensively employed for remotely surveying high-risk areas and high-rise and tall buildings, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, they help accelerate the process of terrain surveys by capturing data more quickly than traditional methods, which, in turn, is creating a favorable outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rise in urbanization, the increasing number of smart city initiatives, ongoing product innovations, such as the integration of advanced cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT) technologies, and the growing demand for sustainable construction solutions are aiding in market expansion.



3d Robotics Inc.

Aerialtronics

Delair

Dronedeploy Inc.

Kespry Inc.

Parrot Drone SAS

Precisionhawk Inc.

Skydio Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited)

Teledyne Flir LLC (Teledyne Technologies)

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6161.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $20453.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global





