Siili Solutions Plc resolved on a new plan period of the employee share savings plan and on a related stock option plan

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 December 2024 at 18:30

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc resolved on a new plan period 2025–2026 of the share savings plan SiiliX Share, established in 2018, and on a related stock option plan. The overall details of the new plan period are mainly similar to the previous plan period. Over 300 Siili employees have become Siili shareholders through the share savings plan, SiiliX Share.

The new plan period will start on 1 February 2025 and end on 31 January 2026. The maximum savings amount is 400 euros per month. As a reward, participants will receive for free one Siili Solutions Plc stock option right for every share purchased. Each new employee, who is entitled to participate in the share savings plan SiiliX Share for the first time during the plan period 2025–2026, will receive two stock option rights for each savings share purchased if they are participating in the plan. Each stock option entitles its owner to subscribe for one new share in the company or an existing share held by the company by paying the share subscription price in accordance with the terms and conditions of the stock options. The share savings plan is offered to the Group’s employees, excluding employees in the United States and at Vala Group Oy and Supercharger Kft. Participation in the plan is voluntary. Savings shares will be purchased from the market biannually after the publication of the company’s financial reports.

The Board of Directors resolved on the stock option plan based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the company on 3 April 2024. The maximum total number of stock options to be issued is 50,000, and they entitle their owners to subscribe for an equivalent number of shares. The share subscription price for the stock options is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd in March 2025. The share subscription period for the stock options is from 1 August 2027 to 1 August 2028. The terms and conditions of the stock options 2025A are attached to this release and available on the company’s website at www.sijoittajille.siili.com/en.

Siili Solutions Plc

Board

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/en

For further information

Tomi Pienimäki, CEO

Phone: +358 40 834 1399, email: tomi.pienimaki(at)siili.com

Aleksi Kankainen, CFO

Phone: +358 40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com

Siili Solutions in brief

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en





Attachment