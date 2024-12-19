Japan Cards and Payments Market Report 2024: Payment Companies are Making Efforts to Increase Awareness of Contactless Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-28f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



Scope

Current and forecast values for each market in the Japanese cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Japanese cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Japanese cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

Payment companies in Japan are making efforts to increase awareness of contactless payments. Visa ran a promotional campaign and as part of it, Visa card holders receive a 30% or a maximum of JPY30,000 ($214.12) cashback when making payments using Visa touch payment at participating merchants, such as Katsuya, Karayama, Sukiya, Nakau, McDonald's, and Mos Burger. The campaign ran from June 20 to August 16, 2024. This incentive aims to incentivize customers to embrace the convenience and security of contactless payments.

The increasing use of mobile wallets for bill payment will support mobile payment growth. Mobile wallets also offer a bill payment option via its app. For example, PayPay allow its users to make a utility bill payment using its pay by invoice solution. To make a payment, users need to scan the QR code on the payment slip for each bill and pay using PayPay balance. Similarly, Japan Post Bank offers the bill payment solution Yucho Pay; allowing consumers to pay their utility bill by simply scanning the QR code on the invoice.

The proliferation of digital-only banks has helped drive competition in banking; boosting debit card holding. In June 2023, the digital-only bank Habitto went live. It offers a mobile-only savings account, along with Visa debit cards. Meanwhile, the digital-only bank Minna Bank is enabling its customers to open a bank account via its website or mobile banking app within a few minutes. They also receive a virtual debit card. As of March 2024, the bank had a customer base of 960,000.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Ecommerce Payments



6. In-Store Payments



7. Buy Now Pay Later



8. Mobile Payments



9. P2P Payments



10. Bill Payments



11. Alternative Payments



12. Payment Innovation



13. Job Analysis



14. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



15. Appendix

Japan Cards and Payments Major Players

Japan Post Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group

Resona Holdings

Rakuten Bank

Aeon credit service

Credit Saison

Toyota

Orico

JACCS

AIFUL Corporation

Shinsei Bank

JALCard

American Express

Mastercard

JCB

Visa

J-Debit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltwg3p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.