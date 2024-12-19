Australia Power Industry Outlook to 2035: Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape - Solar PV to Continue it's Dominance, Renewables will Account for 55.6% Share

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses the power market structure of Australia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035.
Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.
Scope
- Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.
- Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035
- Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology
- Data on leading active and upcoming power plants
- Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market
- Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis
Reasons to Buy
- Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector
- Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Renewables will account for 55.6% share in Australian power generation mix by 2030.
1.2 Solar PV to continue its dominance among renewables.
2 Introduction
2.1 Australia Power Market
2.2 the analyst Report Guidance
3 Australia Power Market, Snapshot
3.1 Country Summary
3.2 Macroeconomic Factors
3.3 Supply Security
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Challenges
3.6 Geopolitical Crisis
4 Australia Power Market, Market Analysis
4.1 Market Structure
4.2 Key Market Players
4.3 Financial Deals
- Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023
- Deals by Type, 2023
4.4 Australia Power Market, Demand Structure
- Power Consumption by Sector, 2023
4.5 Australia Power Market, Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges
- Drivers
- Restraints
5 Renewable Energy Policy, Australia
5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
5.2 Policy Snapshot
5.3 Renewable Energy Targets
5.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework
- Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme
- Climate Change Target 2030
- Long Term Emissions Reduction Plan
- Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework
- Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives
- Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)
- Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF)
- 2023-24 Budget
- National Hydrogen Strategy
- Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord - Hygate program
- Microgrids
- Australian Clean Hydrogen Trade Program (ACHTP)
5.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia
- Feed-in Tariffs
- South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions
- The Sustainability Incentives Scheme
- South Australia Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement
- National Hydrogen Strategy - South Australia
5.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)
- Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap
- Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW
- Proposed New Energy Policy Framework
- Feed-in Tariffs
- Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities
- Solar Homes Policy
- Solar for Low Income Household
- Empowering Homes: Solar Battery Loan Program
- NSW Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement
- National Hydrogen Strategy - New South Wales
- Small-scale Technology Certificates
5.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria
- Renewable Energy Action Plan
- Victoria's Climate Change Strategy
- Feed-in Tariffs
- Agriculture Energy Investment Plan (AEIP)
- New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET)
- The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS)
- Renewable Hydrogen Commercialization Pathways Fund
- Victorian Big Battery (VBB)
- National Hydrogen Strategy - Victoria
5.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania
- Feed-in Tariffs
- Renewable Energy Action Plan
- Renewable Energy Target
- Tasmania Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement
- National Hydrogen Strategy - Tasmania
- Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan
5.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland
- Feed-in Tariffs
- Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions
- Queensland interest-free solar loans
- Solar 150 initiative
- CleanCo
- National Hydrogen Strategy - Queensland
5.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory
- ACT Renewable Energy Auctions
- Home Battery Storage Program
- Rooftop Solar Scheme
- Sustainable Household Scheme
- National Hydrogen Strategy - Australian Capital Territory
5.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia
- Climate Policy
- Energy Transformation Strategy
- Distributed Energy Buyback Scheme (DEBS)
- National Hydrogen Strategy - Western Australia
5.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory
- Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target
- Incentives for Renewable Energy
- Solar Energy Transformation Program (SETuP)
- National Hydrogen Strategy - Northern Territory
6 Australia Power Market, Capacity and Generation
6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023
6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035
7 Australia Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview
7.1 Transmission Network
7.2 Distribution Network
7.3 Grid Interconnection
8 Australia Power Market, Major Generating Companies
8.1 AGL Energy Ltd
- Company Overview
- Business Description
- SWOT Overview
8.2 Origin Energy Ltd
8.3 Snowy Hydro Ltd
8.4 EnergyAustralia Pty Ltd
9 Appendix
