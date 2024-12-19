Australia Power Industry Outlook to 2035: Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape - Solar PV to Continue it's Dominance, Renewables will Account for 55.6% Share

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Australia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035.

Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Renewables will account for 55.6% share in Australian power generation mix by 2030.

1.2 Solar PV to continue its dominance among renewables.



2 Introduction

2.1 Australia Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 Australia Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis



4 Australia Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Australia Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

4.5 Australia Power Market, Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges

Drivers

Restraints

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Australia

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework

Renewable Energy Target (RET) Scheme

Climate Change Target 2030

Long Term Emissions Reduction Plan

Offshore Clean Energy Infrastructure Regulatory Framework

Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, Australia, Federal Incentives

Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF)

2023-24 Budget

National Hydrogen Strategy

Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord - Hygate program

Microgrids

Australian Clean Hydrogen Trade Program (ACHTP)

5.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia

Feed-in Tariffs

South Australia Renewable Energy Auctions

The Sustainability Incentives Scheme

South Australia Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement

National Hydrogen Strategy - South Australia

5.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)

Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap

Assessing large-scale solar projects in NSW

Proposed New Energy Policy Framework

Feed-in Tariffs

Funds for Renewable Energy in Regional Communities

Solar Homes Policy

Solar for Low Income Household

Empowering Homes: Solar Battery Loan Program

NSW Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement

National Hydrogen Strategy - New South Wales

Small-scale Technology Certificates

5.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria

Renewable Energy Action Plan

Victoria's Climate Change Strategy

Feed-in Tariffs

Agriculture Energy Investment Plan (AEIP)

New Renewable Energy Target for Victoria (VRET)

The Victorian Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (VREAS)

Renewable Hydrogen Commercialization Pathways Fund

Victorian Big Battery (VBB)

National Hydrogen Strategy - Victoria

5.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania

Feed-in Tariffs

Renewable Energy Action Plan

Renewable Energy Target

Tasmania Energy and Emissions Reduction Agreement

National Hydrogen Strategy - Tasmania

Tasmanian Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan

5.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland

Feed-in Tariffs

Queensland Renewable Energy Auctions

Queensland interest-free solar loans

Solar 150 initiative

CleanCo

National Hydrogen Strategy - Queensland

5.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory

ACT Renewable Energy Auctions

Home Battery Storage Program

Rooftop Solar Scheme

Sustainable Household Scheme

National Hydrogen Strategy - Australian Capital Territory

5.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia

Climate Policy

Energy Transformation Strategy

Distributed Energy Buyback Scheme (DEBS)

National Hydrogen Strategy - Western Australia

5.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory

Roadmap to achieve Renewable Energy Target

Incentives for Renewable Energy

Solar Energy Transformation Program (SETuP)

National Hydrogen Strategy - Northern Territory

6 Australia Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 Australia Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Grid Interconnection



8 Australia Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 AGL Energy Ltd

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

8.2 Origin Energy Ltd

8.3 Snowy Hydro Ltd

8.4 EnergyAustralia Pty Ltd

9 Appendix

