McPhy and the University of Florence (UNIFI) sign a joint laboratory & research partnership agreement

Foussemagne (France) and Florence (Italy), on December 19th, 2024 – 5:45 pm CET – McPhy Energy, a leading European player in alkaline electrolyzer technology and manufacturing, today announces the signing of a Joint Laboratory and a research partnership with the University of Florence (UNIFI).

This Joint Laboratory will provide additional testing capabilities that McPhy will use to enhance the performance of its technologies.

In the fast-growing and highly strategic green hydrogen sector, technological challenges related to reliable testing are significant. By leveraging the academic expertise of the University of Florence to conduct deeper scientific and experimental analysis, McPhy aims to further improve the performance and safety of its solutions. Within the collaboration signed today, McPhy and UNIFI will assess together the latest generation of McPhy stacks, made of extra-large (XL) cells, the base elements of a 4-5 MW capacity electrolyzer that will be launched commercially within 2025 and produced at the Belfort Gigafactory.

This Joint Laboratory & research partnership builds on a successful collaboration between the University of Florence and McPhy, which began three years ago. This partnership has already led to the filing of a joint patent, marking an important milestone in their scientific cooperation. The agreement also highlights the importance of geographical proximity as one of McPhy’s manufacturing plant and testing hub is located in San Miniato, close to Florence (Italy).

Prof. Alessandra Petrucci, Rector of the University of Florence, declares: “The University of Florence is addressing research on green hydrogen, and more in general on energy transition, with a multi-disciplinary approach ranging from frontier studies on technical aspects to advancements in policy and economics. In this perspective, technology transfer to industry represents a pillar of this approach. We are therefore extremely happy to open this new Joint Laboratory with McPhy, which comes as the culmination of several years of fruitful collaboration. The new experimental facility will complement the new laboratories in Calenzano, which do represent a flagship of our engineering research and will represent the perfect framework for synergic research since they also host a variety of other test rigs for studying both hydrogen compression and clean combustion.”

Benoît Barrière, Chief Technology Officer of McPhy Energy, adds: “We are very satisfied with this new Joint Laboratory with a renowned university. Overall, McPhy collaborates with a dozen academic institutes worldwide, which is a way to reinforce our leading role in green hydrogen production equipment. Indeed, combining our industrial expertise and technological innovation with the fundamental research of academic institutions allows for the development of more efficient solutions, accelerates the optimization of technologies, and helps to anticipate future needs as effectively as possible.”

