REGULATED RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE TO RELEASE FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 12, 2025, AFTER MARKET CLOSE



Paris, December 19, 2024

Klépierre will publish the documents related to its 2024 full-year earnings on Wednesday February 12, 2025, after market close. Following the earnings release, the Executive Board will be presenting the 2024 full-year results on the same day, during a Conference call.

AGENDA February 12, 2025 2024 full-year earnings (after market close) INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

