Blagnac, France, December 19th 2024-6.00pm,

Montreal Canada

SOGECLAIR: New governance

Sogeclair's Board of Directors has decided to make the following changes, effective on January 6, 2025:

- Alexandre ROBARDEY is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

- Philippe BREL is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Group. He succeeds Olivier Pedron.

Alexandre ROBARDEY, a lawyer and asset manager, is a graduate of the IFA and joined the Board of Directors in 2020. His appointment makes him the third generation of the Robardey family (65% shareholder in the Group) to hold the position of Chairman of the Board.

Philippe BREL, training engineer, has extensive experience in the aerospace and defense sectors, both in France and the United States. His career as Industrial Director, Director of Business Units for major groups and Chairman of the Management Board of a listed ETI will enable the Group to support our customers and teams in achieving operational excellence.

His background in a family-run business, and the good financial results to his credit, are all assets that will enable Sogeclair to achieve the objectives set out in the Sogeclair 2030 plan (turnover: 250M€, EBITDA: 12%, Free-cash Flow: 5%).

The Board of Directors welcomes this new duo and appreciates their complementary skills.

Philippe ROBARDEY, who was Managing Director of Sogeclair for 9 years before taking over as Chairman in 2003. He will remain on the Board. He has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board and will bring his experience to bear on the Chairman and CEO's ongoing transformation. He will also remain Chairman of the Audit Committee.

With the appointment of Alexandre ROBARDEY, the family group has reaffirmed its determination to maintain its commitment to the Group, whose origins date back to the first company founded in 1962 by Huguette ROBARDEY, grandmother of the new Chairman.

Drawing on his expertise and experience, Philippe Brel's objective will be to lead the company's development by building on its technological capital, reinforcing innovation, particularly at industrial level, and meeting environmental expectations and operational challenges. Thanks to his in-depth experience of the aerospace and defense sectors, his ability to establish excellent relations with customers, federate teams and ensure rigorous control of performance, the group will be in a position to take the necessary steps for its growth.

According to Alain RIBET, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee: “Philippe BREL, who has a perfect understanding of our business issues and the industrial constraints of our transnational company, will be an invaluable asset for SOGECLAIR. He will enable us to reinforce our current strengths and implement the necessary improvements to optimize our productivity, and can count on the dedication and multi-sector professionalism of the Board of Directors to facilitate his integration”.

Philippe ROBARDEY: “Alexandre's almost 5 years of involvement on the Board of Directors and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, together with his 2 years of in-depth knowledge of Sogeclair's activities and teams, and his long-term vision of the company's assets, will enable the company, with renewed impetus, to make the investments needed to meet customer expectations, and to develop its full potential for innovation in safer and less-consuming mobility.

Philippe BREL's background is rich in engineering training, operational management of design offices and production units, and general management of subsidiaries of major groups, SMEs and a family-owned ETI.

Sogeclair's founding values are shared by the new tandem, which is a guarantee of cohesion and success for the company's future”.

Alexandre ROBARDEY: “I'm proud of the trust the directors have placed in me by appointing me Chairman of the Board of Sogeclair, just as my father and grandparents were. Family tradition is part of Sogeclair's DNA. I'm looking forward to embodying the values of innovation, performance, benevolence, support and collective commitment that have shaped the company's history.

I am well aware of the responsibility that comes with this appointment and I reiterate my determination to make the most of the expertise already present within the Group to meet the challenges of tomorrow, particularly the ecological transition.

Philippe BREL: “I'm delighted to be joining Sogeclair. I would like to thank Philippe and Alexandre Robardey and the entire Sogeclair Board for their confidence in me.

I look forward to working with the Group's teams to serve our customers and develop our talents, while pursuing the company's ambitions: strengthening our industrial performance, stimulating innovation, maintaining the family tradition and meeting the challenges of the ecological transition.

The Group's values and focus on human capital particularly resonate with my own convictions and my desire to contribute to the growth of the Group's business, our customers and the professional fulfillment of our talents.”

Next announcement: turnover for the 4th quarter 2024, on January 29, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility. SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality. proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

