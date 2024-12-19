VoIP-Pal Announces Filing of Amended Complaint in Antitrust and RICO Lawsuit

WACO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM) today announced the filing of an amended complaint to the original complaint filed in October 2024, in Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-03051-RDM, currently pending in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. This latest filing represents a significant escalation in the company’s legal efforts to address alleged antitrust violations, breaches of federal law, and racketeering activities that VoIP-Pal believes have caused harm to the company.

The amended complaint names Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, along with several of their directors and members of their management teams, as defendants. "Our amended complaint builds on our commitment to seeking justice for the harm VoIP-Pal has endured due to alleged antitrust violations and other unlawful practices," said Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal. "By incorporating RICO claims, we are addressing not just the alleged monopolistic and exclusionary conduct we believe the defendants engaged in, but it also alleges systemic violations and coordinated actions that have targeted our company."

VoIP-Pal CEO Emil Malak reassured shareholders that the strategic focus on antitrust and RICO claims is the most efficient path to address the harm caused by the defendants. “While patent litigation remains ongoing in Waco, Texas, we believe this approach offers the quickest and most effective route to justice,” Malak stated. “Our goal is to hold Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, their directors, and key management accountable through the judicial process, restore fair competition in the mobile telephone communications industry, and drive shareholder value. We are working diligently to ensure that the defendants are served soon, with the goal of doing so before the end of the year.”

Malak highlighted the importance of the filing as a step toward achieving accountability. "This legal action is not just about VoIP-Pal; it’s about holding powerful corporations accountable for practices that harm innovation, competition, and fairness in the telecommunications industry. We are confident that this expanded approach will demonstrate the strength of our case."

The amended complaint outlines detailed allegations, including:

Antitrust Violations : Claims of tying arrangements, exclusionary practices, and monopolistic control that have suppressed VoIP-Pal’s ability to compete.

: Claims of tying arrangements, exclusionary practices, and monopolistic control that have suppressed VoIP-Pal’s ability to compete. RICO Claims : Allegations of coordinated racketeering activities, including fraudulent misrepresentation, deceptive practices, and systemic exclusion of VoIP-Pal from the market.

: Allegations of coordinated racketeering activities, including fraudulent misrepresentation, deceptive practices, and systemic exclusion of VoIP-Pal from the market. Harm to Consumers: The impact of these actions on market competition and millions of smartphone users across the United States.



"Filing this amended complaint marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of justice," Malak added. "It reflects our commitment to protecting our shareholders, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring a level playing field in the telecommunications sector."

Additionally, a new article and interview with CEO Emil Malak has been published on CEOCFO Magazine, providing additional insights into VoIP-Pal's strategy. The article can be accessed here: https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippalantitrust121824.html .

