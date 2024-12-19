Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 8,836.27 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from Astute Analytica, the Saudi Arabia light commercial vehicle market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 8,836.27 billion by 2032 from US$ 4,127.07 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The light commercial vehicle market in Saudi Arabia is on a trajectory of exponential growth, driven by significant government spending, technological advancements, and economic diversification underpinned by Vision 2030. Mega infrastructure projects, such as NEOM and the Red Sea Project, supported by investments exceeding SAR 980 billion, are creating unprecedented demand for durable and efficient LCVs to support logistics and transportation needs. Additionally, new industrial cities, including the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), are expanding industrial activity, further driving demand for specialized LCVs in sectors like energy and construction. The construction industry, which contributed SAR 255 billion to GDP in 2019, continues to be a vital sector. In 2023, the industry witnessed the announcement of over 1,200 new construction projects, requiring reliable transport solutions for materials and personnel—a massive opportunity for LCV manufacturers.

Download Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saudi-arabia-light-commercial-vehicle-market

E-commerce growth in Saudi Arabia light commercial vehicle market is another key driver, with online sales reaching US$ 13.6 billion in 2023 and projected to surpass US$ 14.5 billion by 2024. This surge has created immense demand for LCVs optimized for last-mile delivery, cementing their role as indispensable assets for logistics providers and retailers. The SME sector, comprising 99% of private businesses and employing 62% of the workforce, is also fueling demand for versatile LCVs tailored to the unique needs of small enterprises. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's growing food delivery market, valued at SAR 4.5 billion in 2023, has further propelled the adoption of LCVs designed for cold-chain logistics and urban delivery.

Technological innovation continues to reshape the light commercial vehicle market landscape. Over 15,000 LCVs in Saudi Arabia are now equipped with advanced telematics, enabling better fleet management and improved safety. The government’s plan to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2025 aligns with the global push for sustainability, spurring manufacturers to introduce eco-friendly, electric LCV models. The introduction of hydrogen-powered LCVs, unveiled at the 2023 Saudi Future Investment Initiative, signals a shift towards cutting-edge transportation solutions. Furthermore, the integration of autonomous driving technologies in LCV prototypes is expected to revolutionize fleet operations, while demand for customized LCV solutions, catering to industries like oil and gas and healthcare, continues to grow. Together, these factors position the Saudi LCV market as a hub of innovation and economic opportunity.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 8,836.27 Million CAGR 7.96% By Vehicle Type Pick-up Trucks (34.48%) By Propulsion Type ICE (98.59%) By Distribution Channel OEM (87.63%) Top Drivers Government infrastructure investments boosting demand for LCVs in construction projects.

Rapid e-commerce growth necessitating efficient last-mile delivery using LCVs.

SME sector expansion increasing need for versatile and affordable transportation. Top Trends Adoption of advanced technologies in LCVs for improved efficiency and connectivity.

Growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly LCV options among businesses.

Customization of LCVs to meet specific industry requirements in Saudi Arabia. Top Challenges Fluctuating fuel prices impacting operational costs for LCV owners and businesses.

Increased competition from international LCV manufacturers entering the market.

Regulatory changes affecting import tariffs and vehicle emission standards.

Pickup Trucks in Saudi Arabia's Light Commercial Vehicle Market Hold over 34% Market Share

In Saudi Arabia, pickup trucks are the backbone of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market, with annual sales surpassing 160,000 units in 2023. The country's expansive land area of 2.15 million square kilometers demands vehicles capable of traversing long distances and harsh terrains. The extensive road network, covering over 221,372 kilometers, often includes rugged desert routes where pickups excel. The ongoing development of mega-projects like the $500 billion NEOM city and the Red Sea Project accelerates the need for reliable transportation, further boosting pickup truck sales.

The oil-rich nation, holding approximately 267 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, relies heavily on sectors like oil and gas, construction, and mining—all of which require durable vehicles. The construction industry's growth, marked by projects totaling over $1 trillion, has led to the deployment of more than 70,000 pickup trucks for transporting materials and equipment. The mining sector in the light commercial vehicle market, with an estimated value of $1.3 trillion in untapped resources, employs over 15,000 pickups for operations across remote areas. Additionally, the agricultural sector, cultivating around 3.8 million hectares of land, utilizes pickups for efficient produce transportation.

Cultural preferences also contribute to the popularity of pickup trucks. With an average family size of 5.6 members, many Saudis opt for spacious vehicles. Fuel prices are among the lowest globally at about $0.62 per liter, making the operation of larger, less fuel-efficient vehicles economically viable. Popular models like the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navara have seen sales figures of 45,000 and 20,000 units respectively in 2022. The government's Vision 2030 plan aims to diversify the economy, with an investment of $7 trillion anticipated over the next decade, indirectly driving demand for pickups used in various development projects.

ICE Propulsion’s Dominance in Saudi Arabia's Light Commercial Vehicle Market to Stay Until 2032

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles overwhelmingly dominate Saudi Arabia's LCV industry, with over 980,000 ICE-powered LCVs on the roads as of 2023. The Kingdom's vast oil reserves, accounting for 17% of the world's proven reserves, make fuel abundantly available and affordable. Gasoline prices are heavily subsidized, costing drivers approximately $0.62 per liter, which is significantly lower than the global average. This low cost of fuel diminishes the incentive to transition to alternative propulsion systems, keeping ICE vehicles firmly in place.

The infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) and other alternatives is still developing in the light commercial vehicle market. There are currently fewer than 700 public EV charging stations nationwide, inadequate to support widespread EV adoption. Furthermore, the harsh climate, with temperatures soaring above 50°C (122°F) during summer months, poses challenges for battery performance and longevity in EVs. The initial cost of purchasing an EV remains high, averaging around $55,000, compared to $35,000 for a comparable ICE vehicle. Maintenance services for ICE vehicles are well-established, with over 3,500 service centers across the country, ensuring vehicle upkeep is convenient and reliable.

Economic factors also play a role. The transport sector contributes significantly to the national GDP of $790 billion, with logistics relying heavily on ICE vehicles. Over 80% of goods transportation is conducted via road networks using ICE-powered LCVs, totaling more than 250,000 units in operation for logistics alone. Government investments amounting to $100 billion in road infrastructure further entrench the use of ICE vehicles. While there's a move towards sustainability under Vision 2030, including a planned investment of $50 billion in green energy, ICE vehicles remain the practical choice for the immediate needs of the nation.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/saudi-arabia-light-commercial-vehicle-market

Toyota’s Dominance in Saudi Arabia’s Light Commercial Vehicle Market: Poised to Control 26.41% Market Share

Toyota Motors has firmly established itself as the leader in Saudi Arabia’s light commercial vehicle (LCV) market, driven by its strategic approach and deep understanding of local consumer needs. In 2023, Toyota held a commanding 29.7% market share, selling 171,015 vehicles, a 6.1% increase from the previous year. This dominance continued into Q1 2024, where Toyota captured 26.6% of the overall automotive market, nearly double that of its closest competitor, Hyundai, which held 14.1%. During this period, Toyota sold 51,638 vehicles, with the Toyota Hilux emerging as the third most popular vehicle, selling 7,310 units. These figures highlight Toyota’s unmatched presence in the Saudi market, supported by its ability to cater to both personal and commercial vehicle demands.

Toyota’s success in the light commercial vehicle market is largely attributed to its diverse and reliable product lineup. The Toyota Hilux, a robust and versatile pickup truck, is a cornerstone of its LCV offerings, favored for its adaptability to both urban and rugged environments. Other models, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Hiace, further strengthen its position by meeting the needs of commercial and industrial users. Toyota’s ability to localize its operations and design vehicles tailored to Saudi Arabia’s unique terrain and consumer preferences has been a key factor in its sustained leadership. Additionally, its partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors (ALJ Motors) has ensured an extensive distribution and after-sales service network, earning Toyota a reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction.

Toyota’s leadership in the light commercial vehicle market is also bolstered by its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and evolving consumer preferences. The government’s Vision 2030 initiatives, coupled with rising incomes and demand for high-performance vehicles, have created a favorable environment for Toyota’s growth. Saudi consumers’ preference for Japanese cars, known for their durability and advanced technology, further strengthens Toyota’s position. Looking ahead, Toyota’s focus on sustainability and innovation, including the promotion of zero-emission vehicles, ensures its continued dominance in the Saudi Arabian LCV market.

Top Players in Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Market

Toyota Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Vehicle Type

Pick Up Trucks

Vans

Minibuses

Mini Trucks

Transit Ambulance

Chassis Cabs and Cutaways

By Propulsion Type

ICE

EV

By Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Inquire more about this report before purchase: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/saudi-arabia-light-commercial-vehicle-market



About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube