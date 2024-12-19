ASML LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies ASML Holding N.V. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ASML Holding N.V. ("ASML Holding N.V." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASML) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of ASML Holding N.V. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 24, 2024 and October 15, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/asml-holding-n-v-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=117303&wire=3

ASML investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the issues being faced by suppliers, like ASML, in the semiconductor industry were much more severe than defendants had indicated to investors; (2) the pace of recovery of sales in the semiconductor industry was much slower than defendants had publicly acknowledged; (3) defendants had created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to customer demand and anticipated growth, while also downplaying risk from macroeconomic and industry fluctuations, as well as stronger regulations restricting the export of semiconductor technology, including the products that ASML sells; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in ASML Holding N.V. during the relevant time frame, you have until January 13, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

