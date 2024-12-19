Questex’s LDI 2024 Celebrates Success; Proves It’s The Ultimate Gathering for the Live Event and Entertainment Technology Industry

LDI 2025 Announced for December 3-9 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) 2024 delivered an unforgettable experience, bringing together over 13,000 global live event and entertainment design technology professionals and over 350 exhibitors. Packed with groundbreaking gear and technology, unparalleled education, and industry-defining moments, LDI 2024 proved why it remains the ultimate gathering for live entertainment and production technology.

A Milestone Year for LDI 2024

Bursting with cutting-edge technology, unmatched education programs, and unforgettable networking opportunities, LDI 2024 reached new heights. The event featured the largest professional training program in its history, a 50% increase in LDInstitute™ classes, more than 125 LDInnovation™ Conference sessions, and a 10% larger exhibit floor showcasing over 350 exhibitors.

“LDI 2024 was a vibrant celebration of the creativity, innovation, and community that power the live entertainment industry,” said Jessi Cybulski, Show Director, LDI. “With outstanding professional training, an electric show floor, and countless opportunities to connect, this year’s event exceeded expectations. We can’t wait to see what the industry will create in the coming year and showcase at LDI 2025.”

LDI 2024 Highlights:

A Buzzing Expo Hall : The expo floor was alive with energy for three days, featuring over 350 state-of-the-art exhibits where attendees experienced the latest gear, technologies, and trends shaping the future of live entertainment. For more information on exhibiting companies and products click here .

: The expo floor was alive with energy for three days, featuring over 350 state-of-the-art exhibits where attendees experienced the latest gear, technologies, and trends shaping the future of live entertainment. For more information on exhibiting companies and products . Keynote Excellence: Visionary speakers like Thibaut Duverneix (Gentilhomme); Sharon Huizinga (Rock Lititz); Emily Malone (Disguise); and Craig Winslow (Experiential Designer) captivated audiences with their insights into the future of entertainment technology.

Visionary speakers like Thibaut Duverneix (Gentilhomme); Sharon Huizinga (Rock Lititz); Emily Malone (Disguise); and Craig Winslow (Experiential Designer) captivated audiences with their insights into the future of entertainment technology. Expanded Training Programs: This year’s educational offerings reached unprecedented levels, including 75 LDInstitute™ classes, 125 LDInnovation™ Conference sessions, and 200+ industry-leading speakers. Attendees participated in hands-on technology training, in-depth case studies, and behind-the-scenes tours, including expanded Rigging Training, the Stage Managers’ Academy, and the Architectural Lighting Design Focus.

This year’s educational offerings reached unprecedented levels, including 75 LDInstitute™ classes, 125 LDInnovation™ Conference sessions, and 200+ industry-leading speakers. Attendees participated in hands-on technology training, in-depth case studies, and behind-the-scenes tours, including expanded Rigging Training, the Stage Managers’ Academy, and the Architectural Lighting Design Focus. Unrivaled Networking Opportunities : From A La Carte Lunches and Brunches to exclusive After Dark parties hosted by Tao Group Hospitality, LDI 2024 fostered invaluable connections among industry professionals.

: From A La Carte Lunches and Brunches to exclusive After Dark parties hosted by Tao Group Hospitality, LDI 2024 fostered invaluable connections among industry professionals. Behind-the-Scenes Access: The Backstage Las Vegas Tours offered attendees rare insights into tech-savvy venues like Speigelworld’s DiscoShow culminating in a live performance of Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère, with its all-new lighting design.

The Backstage Las Vegas Tours offered attendees rare insights into tech-savvy venues like Speigelworld’s DiscoShow culminating in a live performance of Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère, with its all-new lighting design. Fierce Battle of Busk Competition: An electrifying showdown over three days of intense busking training and competition, sponsored by industry leaders such as ACT Entertainment, AV Stumpfl/Pixera, ACME, Chauvet, Elation, ETC, hazebase, LINK, Pathway Connectivity Solutions, RCF, and StagePro, kept attendees on the edge of their seats.

An electrifying showdown over three days of intense busking training and competition, sponsored by industry leaders such as ACT Entertainment, AV Stumpfl/Pixera, ACME, Chauvet, Elation, ETC, hazebase, LINK, Pathway Connectivity Solutions, RCF, and StagePro, kept attendees on the edge of their seats. Inspiring the Next Generation: The Foster the Future program continued to champion emerging talent through initiatives like the Young Career Professionals Program, the Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, and hands-on event production opportunities for aspiring industry professionals.



What attendees and sponsors had to say about LDI 2024:

“As far as the quality of programming and the quality of showroom floor, it's definitely some of the top memories I'll have when it goes to conferences and attending events,” said Michaela Ternasky-Holland, Creator, Immersive, Spatial, & Interactive Experiences (VR, AR, AI).

“It's been really, really great to come back and experience LDI and just seeing the growth that has happened in just a short amount of time, both in the size of the overall event and then also the technology. If you're thinking about coming to LDI or getting into this industry, I would certainly recommend you taking advantage of this amazing opportunity that happens every year. Just great exposure to many of the manufacturers, all of the technology that you see on any of the events that are happening out there is here at the LDI conference. Even better are the people and the relationships that make all the live events in the industry happen. It's all about the people and the products, and it all happens here at LDI,” said Shane Smith, Sr. Director Technology, LMG, Inc.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to see a showcase of the latest and greatest in tech, and also network and meet with the movers and shakers who are in this exciting field. As a first-time attendee when the Expo Floor opened, I was like a kid walking into a candy store. It was just incredible. The lights, the sounds, the noises, the people, the technology. Yeah, this is a great experience,” said Brian Crane, Founder, Crane Light & Design.

“This is the conference that I go to because all of my friends are here. I was a lighting person back in the day. And this is the place that I come to see all the new technology, the new equipment. And now that I'm working more on the rigging side of things, I get a chance to come and talk about that this year,” said Kristi Ross-Clausen, Director of Education and Training, TheaterHealthandSafety.com.

“LDI is a wonderful thing every year where all the vendors come together and you get an opportunity to see all of the new things out there. But, also, it's really a meeting of the minds where you get all the people who are actually creating this cutting-edge technology into one space. So, it's a great place to talk to people, pick up on what's coming up as far as ideas goes and what people have in the pipeline,” said Tyler DeLong, Managing Partner, DeLong Rigging Solutions.

“LDI to me is the mecca for theater technology around the planet. If you want to broaden your horizons and know more about your craft, whatever that craft is, whether it's rigging, whether it's lighting, whatever it is, you come to LDI to see the latest products, to talk to the leaders in the industry and learn more about what it is that they do that makes them successful. It's honestly just a great place to get together with the OGs in the industry to swap stories, meet new people, encourage the young ones today to get into the business and help it grow, because this business is growing exponentially every day,” said Tracy Nunnally, Owner, Vertigo.

“This is my favorite show. Not only do a lot of our customers come here, you have end users and production companies from some of the leading companies. So, we've met so many incredible contacts here. Many touring companies have come to visit our booth, and we're really excited for them to use INFiLED with some of the top performers in the country. Such amazing contacts, just a real incredible place, and really just a fun place to be. So, I definitely recommend everyone to be at LDI,” said Larry Lipsie, Senior Sales Manager, INFiLED.

“It's been a great show. We've had a lot of really great interactions with tons of different people. Attendance has been really good this year,” said Will Komassa, President/CEO, Blizzard Lighting LLC.

“It's been a fantastic show. We've seen all kinds of people here from students who are just starting out in their careers in the entertainment technology world, all the way up to the most seasoned professionals that we've ever seen at this show,” said Ryan Hindinger, Market Manager CT&LE, ACT Entertainment.

Looking Ahead to LDI 2025

LDI 2025 will take place December 3-9, 2025 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting December 3 and the expo floor open December 7-9. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, at kturner@questex.com.

