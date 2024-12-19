Project Announces Leadership Transition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project , the award-winning alliance of global creative agencies, is announcing a leadership transition, as Robert G. Vallee, Jr. will retire from his position as Chairman and CEO. Vallee has been designated Chairman Emeritus to honor his legacy, vision and impact.

“As with any change, this isn’t an easy decision,” shared Vallee. “But, the time is right: we have an all-time-high stock price, we have excellent leadership in place, and our collective future has never been brighter. I will most miss working with our dedicated employees, a constant source of inspiration and motivation. Together we have had some wonderful ups and some difficult downs. Through it all, it’s been a distinct honor to serve the business and the people who make so much possible, every single day.”

The Project Board of Directors expressed considerable gratitude for Mr. Vallee’s remarkable legacy, sharing that “Bob’s service and vision have been instrumental in building Project into the thriving network of global creative agencies it is today. As one of the largest and most successful employee-owned enterprises in the United States, we owe much of our success to his dedication and leadership.”

Vallee will be succeeded by Chris Meyer , the long-standing CEO of Project agency George P. Johnson. In making this appointment, the Board expressed that “Chris is a uniquely talented executive who has transformed George P. Johnson over the past decade. His energy and expertise make him the ideal leader to drive Project Worldwide to even greater growth and profitability. We are thrilled with this appointment.”

“Bob accomplished so much during his long and successful tenure leading and building our incredible network,” expressed Meyer. “I am humbled by this opportunity and confident in our leadership team’s ability to deliver world-class results to our clients. Together, we will build on the company’s strengths—empowering our agencies, fostering unmatched creative collaboration, and driving innovation across the industry. Our unwavering focus on our clients and team-members will remain central to everything we do.”

Laurence Vallee, Robert G. Vallee, Jr.’s brother, has been elected Chairman of the Board, building on his current role as a Project Board member. No further leadership changes were announced at this time.

ABOUT PROJECT

Named in Ad Age’s 2024 list of the world’s top agency holding companies, Project is an employee-owned alliance of 16 diverse agencies with 2,300 employees across 42 markets. The company has a unified culture centered around ambitious ideas that challenge conventions and deliver work with meaning. Its multi-agency platform harnesses collaboration to achieve exceptional results for clients.

Media Contact:

Jessica Anderson

SVP, Head of Marketing, Project

jessica.anderson@project.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0f5c463-09d9-4604-8453-bc11e0fe8278