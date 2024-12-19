Farmworkers at Highline Mushrooms Break Ground with Industry-Leading Union Agreement

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unionized workers at Highline Mushrooms have overwhelmingly voted in favour of ratifying their first union contract, which will bring life-changing improvements to hundreds of temporary foreign workers. Earlier this year, 400 workers at Highline Mushrooms joined the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1518, becoming the largest group of farmworkers to unionize in Canada.

98% of workers voted in favour of the new agreement, which will bring wage raises, recall rights, support with permanent residency, and improved worker housing rights, among other benefits.

The new contract includes:

Total wage raises of 4.55% by June 2025, plus a 50¢ hourly bonus for late working for many employees.

A $500 signing bonus for all employees.

Support for temporary foreign workers to apply for Permanent Residency in Canada, including a $2,000 payment towards application and legal costs.

Job security and recall rights, which will ensure temporary foreign workers are called back for future contracts based on seniority.

A joint management-worker committee to oversee worker housing and address housing conditions.

Suitable clothing for outdoor work, paid for by the employer.

The new agreement for Highline Mushrooms workers was approved by online voting held on December 17-18, 2024, a notable moment that coincides with International Migrants Day, underscoring the importance of fair treatment and dignity for migrant workers worldwide.

UFCW 1518 President Patrick Johnson said: “These temporary foreign workers secured a historic first contract that includes life-changing provisions and raises the bar for the agricultural industry in British Columbia.

What’s truly remarkable is that these members come from all corners of the world, speaking multiple languages, and have been united by their shared determination to win the respect and treatment they deserve.

Non-union migrant agricultural workers often endure long hours, difficult conditions, and low wages. This monumental win highlights why joining a union is the best way workers can secure better living standards, gain dignity at work, and hold their industries accountable to the highest standards.”

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact communications@ufcw1518.com.

UFCW 1518 is British Columbia’s largest private sector union, a movement comprised of tens of thousands of workers in BC’s retail, industrial, professional and healthcare sectors. These members are working together to make life better for workers in BC.

Want to learn more about the movement? Check out our website at ufcw1518.com/join and follow UFCW 1518 on Facebook and Instagram.