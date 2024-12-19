RCP Advisors Recognized by Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management and Chicago’s The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, is pleased to share that it was recognized in the 2024 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments. The 13th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. “We are honored by this recognition. Through strategic talent management, proactive employee engagement, and innovative solutions, RCP Advisors is actively creating an environment where every person can thrive and contribute to the success of the firm,” said Katie Tarpey, Head of Human Resources.

Additionally, RCP Advisors was recognized by Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Conducted by the National Association for Business Resources, the program assesses companies’ business acuteness and human resource practices based on the review of key measures, including employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; and community initiatives and corporate responsibility, among many others. “We have always been proud of our ability to attract and retain top talent—many of our employees have chosen to make RCP Advisors their long-term home. Our entrepreneurial culture and the opportunities we provide are key to what makes RCP Advisors a great place to build a career. We're grateful to be recognized as a best place to work.” said Jon Madorsky, Managing Partner.

ABOUT RCP ADVISORS

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with approximately $15 billion in committed capital* and 56 full-time professionals as of December 17, 2024.

Disclosure: These recognitions included participation fees.

*“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds, and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm’s inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP’s advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client’s portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client’s portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP’s recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by the Private Capital Unit or HB Units of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP’s affiliated (but independently operated) management companies, and (iv) RCP’s ancillary products or services.