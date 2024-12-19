Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in November 2024

London, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the November 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.5 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 83 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 73 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 96 distinct CTV apps

the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (November 2024)

Roku





Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name 32614 HappyKids - Kids TV Shows and Movies 32614 Future Today Inc. 707377 MaxFit 707377 AZURE TECH PTY LTD 96065 Xumo Play 96065 Xumo LLC 13535 Plex - Free Movies & TV 13535 Plex GmbH 11055 Scripps News 11055 Scripps Networks com.xumo.foxsports Xumo Play 96065 Xumo LLC 30547 WeatherNation 30547 WeatherNation TV, Inc 596464 VUit 596464 Syncbak Inc. 2595 Crunchyroll 2595 Crunchyroll, LLC 45437 FilmRise 45437 FilmRise

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - It’s Free TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. b076x8fkxp Fawesome - Free Awesome TV & Movies B076X8FKXP Future Today Inc b098phdkv7 GB News B098PHDKV7 GB News b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc. b09bg2d5vh TalkTV B09BG2D5VH News Broadcasting b00odc5n80 Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV firetv.fawesome.tv Fawesome - Free Awesome TV & Movies B076X8FKXP Future Today Inc b08jpdll1z Free Movies Plus B08JPDLL1Z OTT Studio

Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name 751712884 Pluto TV: Watch Movies/Live TV 751712884 Pluto.tv 383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc. com.dmr.asiancrush AsianCrush - Movies & TV 1123526337 Cinedigm com.dmr.kortv KORTV 1537479340 KORTV, Inc 389781154 NFL 389781154 NFL Enterprises LLC 1558867879 TalkTV 1558867879 News Corp UK & Ireland Limted com.dmr.retrocrush RetroCrush 1501740207 Cinedigm 413522634 VH1 413522634 VH1 com.viki.viki-ios Viki: Asian Drama, Movies & TV 445553058 ViKi Inc. com.rakuten.tv Rakuten TV 532577301 Rakuten TV Europe S.L.

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. g19171013163 tvplus G19171013163 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. tv.pluto.android Pluto TV G15136002408 Pluto TV g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. g17198010041 Sling TV G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C. com.samsung.android.tvplus SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. g20356016062 Annoying Orange G20356016062 PlayWorks Digital g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. g19068012619 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports G19068012619 fuboTV Inc. g18229011675 Pluto TV G18229011675 Pluto TV, Inc.

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

