Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in November 2024

Bundle IDs for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) and tvplus (g19171013163) led on the Samsung platform, while the Bundle ID for Happy Kids (32614) led on Roku, while Pluto TV led on Amazon Fire TV (b00kdsgipk) and Apple TV (751712884)

London, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the November 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.5 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 83 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 73 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 96 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (November 2024)

Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
32614HappyKids - Kids TV Shows and Movies32614Future Today Inc.
707377MaxFit707377AZURE TECH PTY LTD
96065Xumo Play96065Xumo LLC
13535Plex - Free Movies & TV13535Plex GmbH
11055Scripps News11055Scripps Networks
com.xumo.foxsportsXumo Play96065Xumo LLC
30547WeatherNation30547WeatherNation TV, Inc
596464VUit596464Syncbak Inc.
2595Crunchyroll2595Crunchyroll, LLC
45437FilmRise45437FilmRise

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - It’s Free TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TV
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.
b076x8fkxpFawesome - Free Awesome TV & MoviesB076X8FKXPFuture Today Inc
b098phdkv7GB NewsB098PHDKV7GB News
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.
b09bg2d5vhTalkTVB09BG2D5VHNews Broadcasting
b00odc5n80Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + FreestreamB00ODC5N80Sling TV LLC
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKfuboTV
firetv.fawesome.tvFawesome - Free Awesome TV & MoviesB076X8FKXPFuture Today Inc
b08jpdll1zFree Movies PlusB08JPDLL1ZOTT Studio

Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
751712884Pluto TV: Watch Movies/Live TV751712884Pluto.tv
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.
com.dmr.asiancrushAsianCrush - Movies & TV1123526337Cinedigm
com.dmr.kortvKORTV1537479340KORTV, Inc
389781154NFL389781154NFL Enterprises LLC
1558867879TalkTV1558867879News Corp UK & Ireland Limted
com.dmr.retrocrushRetroCrush1501740207Cinedigm
413522634VH1413522634VH1
com.viki.viki-iosViki: Asian Drama, Movies & TV445553058ViKi Inc.
com.rakuten.tvRakuten TV532577301Rakuten TV Europe S.L.

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g19171013163tvplusG19171013163Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
tv.pluto.androidPluto TVG15136002408Pluto TV
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.
com.samsung.android.tvplusSAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g20356016062Annoying OrangeG20356016062PlayWorks Digital
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.
g19068012619Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG19068012619fuboTV Inc.
g18229011675Pluto TVG18229011675Pluto TV, Inc.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in September for each platform here:

Apple TV
Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Roku

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

