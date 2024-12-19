Advantage Solutions named among Chief Marketer’s 2025 Top Agencies of the Year 

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, has been named to Chief Marketer’s 2025 Top Agencies of the Year, an honor that recognizes the “best and brightest across all agency types and channels.”

In recognizing Advantage, Chief Marketer, a leading information hub that serves Fortune 1000 marketers, noted how the organization recently “transformed its business, aligning teams, operations and service offerings under a ‘One Advantage’ model to support omnicommerce, brand activation and experiential marketing solutions for retailers and CPG brands, from everyday foods and beverages to high-consideration, high-touch categories such as beauty, baby and adult beverage.”

The recognition affirms Advantage’s position as an industry leader in omnichannel marketing services, offering interconnected solutions to more than 4,000 clients across more than 100,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“This honor speaks to the collective power of our 70,000 teammates supporting how we continue to evolve and grow as a more modern, agile and essential provider to brands and retailers,” said Kelli Hammersmith, chief communications officer at Advantage. “Our teammates bring an incredible blend of smarts, heart and high-tech precision to how we transform and grow businesses across retail — at scale, in stores and online.”

Advantage, which ranks as the No. 1 global provider of experiential marketing services, delivers a range of omnichannel solutions to brands and retailers, such as in-store sampling and demonstration, gift with purchase, online order sampling, subscription boxes, virtual advisor programs and connected sampling via digital engagement and QR codes.

The company also owns end-to-end sales execution for dozens of brands in Amazon stores, including operations, merchandising, retailer negotiations, chargebacks, advertising, and more. Advantage Unified Commerce (AUC), one of Advantage’s omnichannel marketing agencies, is Amazon’s largest full-service partner and was honored earlier this year with Amazon’s Gold Tier recognition for excellence.

Amp, one of the company’s omnichannel marketing agencies, also was honored separately by Chief Marketer. The honorees represent a wide array of expertise, including experiential firms, digital marketing agencies and AI innovators.

“Chief Marketer’s Agencies of the Year is the only editorial roster of its kind, dedicated to the most innovative partners across the marketing ecosystem,” said Danielle Sikes, brand director at Chief Marketer. "Our annual list is an invaluable resource that helps brands get a sense of who they can trust with their business.”

The Top Agencies honor builds on additional industry recognitions for Advantage. This year, Advantage was named the 16th largest agency company worldwide and the seventh largest in North America in the 2024 Ad Age Agency Report. Its AUC agency alone received more than a dozen industry honors for its work on behalf of clients this year.

The award for Amp continued a string of wins in 2024 for the full-service agency, which also was honored with wins in the Shorty awards, the Davey awards, the Muse awards, the Hermes awards and the Merit awards, among others.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

