Shipsi 3PL Solution Brings Cutting-Edge Tech to Middle and Last Mile Delivery

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipsi, an industry leader in same-day and instant delivery solutions, today announced further expansions to its 3PL (third-party logistics) solution, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for carriers and logistics providers. With a proven track record of optimizing middle-mile and last-mile logistics, Shipsi’s cutting-edge technology continues to deliver efficiency and cost savings across the supply chain.

Building on its legacy of innovation, Shipsi first disrupted the logistics space in 2017 by pioneering instant delivery services for retailers. Today, the company’s vertically integrated solutions also empower 3PLs to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve delivery outcomes, leveraging Shipsi’s proprietary technology to address the evolving dynamics of the supply chain.

Last Mile Delivery: The Industry's Growing Challenge

With last-mile delivery costs now representing as much as 41% of total supply chain costs, according to Capgemini's report ( The Last Mile Delivery Challenge ), logistics providers are under mounting pressure to find scalable, cost-effective solutions that meet consumer demand for speed and reliability. By extending its technology to the middle and final mile, Shipsi bridges a critical gap for 3PLs, improving carrier efficiencies while delivering a seamless customer experience.

"At Shipsi, we’ve always been laser-focused on transforming instant delivery for retailers," said Rye Akervik, CEO of Shipsi. "With this expansion, we’re continuing to move upstream in the supply chain to solve larger, systemic challenges in logistics. Our 3PL solution is a natural evolution of our technology—one that helps carriers and providers add value at every mile, not just the last one."

Shipsi’s forward-looking approach positions the company as a key player not only in ecommerce and retail logistics but also in the broader domestic supply chain landscape. By fusing operational excellence with advanced technology, Shipsi is poised to redefine delivery logistics for 3PLs, retailers, and carriers alike.

About Shipsi

Shipsi is the fastest, most affordable, and most reliable instant delivery network in the U.S., providing nationwide coverage with a focus on same-day and near-instant delivery. Shipsi empowers retailers, carriers, and 3PLs to transform delivery logistics through its innovative technology solutions.

Contact: mark.crawford@shipsi.com