AutoZone Announces Organizational Changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today announces two Senior Vice President promotions. Bailey Childress, Vice President, Merchandising, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Omnichannel and Merchandising Support, and Luke Rauch, Vice President, Merchandising, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Global Sourcing.

Bailey and Luke will join the Company’s Executive Committee and report to Bill Hackney, Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Marketing and Supply Chain.

“We are very pleased to announce today’s promotions. Bailey is a proven leader who has delivered outstanding results throughout his career at AutoZone. Luke is an experienced lead merchant who brings a remarkable track record of results across multiple industries to the role. Both are well-positioned to help AutoZone continue serving customers and driving accelerated growth for many years to come,” said Phil Daniele, President and CEO.

About AutoZone:

As of November 23, 2024, the Company had 6,455 stores in the U.S., 800 in Mexico and 132 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,387.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com