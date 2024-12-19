Care Synergy and RCC Medical Equipment Announce Plans to Form Healthcare Joint Venture

Denver, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care Synergy and RCC Medical Equipment Co. have agreed to form a joint-venture partnership to provide enhanced healthcare services throughout the Colorado Front Range region.

Together, Care Synergy, a leading healthcare management service organization, and RCC Medical Equipment Co. will provide high-quality healthcare equipment to the patient populations of Care Synergy’s healthcare affiliates including The Denver Hospice, Colorado PACE, Pathways Hospice, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, and Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (CVNA).

“The partnership between Care Synergy and RCC Medical Equipment is important to the advancement of hospice care, palliative care, and home health in Colorado,” stated Tim Bowen, president and CEO of Care Synergy. “By leveraging a legacy of exceptional service delivery in the medical equipment sector, we can offer even better support for our patients and our communities.”



In early 2025, the partnership will initially focus on caring for the Weld County and Larimer County patient populations served by Pathways Hospice. However, the plan is to expand service to the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Springs in late 2025 and 2026.