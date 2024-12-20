Tote Bag Market Set to Reach USD 1,084.3 Million in 2024, Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tote bag market is projected to reach a value of USD 1,084.3 million in 2024, with an impressive CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. By 2034, the market is expected to reach USD 1,756.3 million, driven by growing consumer demand for sustainable and versatile alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

As environmental concerns continue to rise, increasing regulations surrounding the use of plastic bags have opened the door for eco-friendly alternatives, and tote bags are emerging as a leading solution. Their reusable nature, combined with their ability to be customized through printing, has made tote bags a popular choice among environmentally conscious consumers and businesses alike.

Tote bags are not just a functional product, but a fashionable accessory as well. Their widespread use in advertising and customization has made them a preferred option for businesses looking to enhance their branding efforts, while their status as a fashion statement continues to fuel consumer interest.

Why is Innovation an Important Aspect of the Growth of Tote Bags?

The market is growing in every sector including the food industry, pharma industry, cafes restaurants the daily change in lifestyle the different malls are coming up with different products that are catching the eye of customers. Tote bags are nothing but two handles and one opening the bags are secondary type as such contains the primary coverage and again one covering where a product is stored. The tertiary bags are used for bulk use and transportation across the globe the large materials, and raw materials are stored.

Tote bags requires variation according to the generation there are segments where different type of tote bags are used such as market, office, party, cafes, and hospitals. As market tote bags can’t be used in cafes the material is different market tote bags may be of cotton or jute that can hold the weight of vegetables and fruits. And taking the tote bags of leather or linen carry the lightweight products that can be taken to cafes or restaurants. Every tote material is different and the purpose of taking tote bags is different and markets require new modified products. Thus, innovation is an important aspect of tote bags.

"The tote bag market continues to grow, driven by increased demand for eco-friendly and versatile accessories. With sustainability at the forefront, consumers are shifting toward reusable bags, making totes a popular choice for both fashion and function. Brands are capitalizing on this trend by offering customizable and stylish designs, making tote bags an essential part of everyday life," says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From the Tote Bag Market:

The global market value of tote bags for 2023 was estimated at USD 1,057.8 million.

The tote bag market in the United Kingdom is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.

China’s tote bag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

India’s tote bag market is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Leather is forecasted to represent 23% of the market share in 2024.

Offline sales continue to dominate, but online sales are rapidly gaining traction, predicted to account for 36% of the market share in 2024.

Explore In-Depth Analysis - Click Here to Access the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tote-bags-market





Understanding the Tote Bag Market

The Tote Bag Market refers to the industry involved in producing, selling, and distributing tote bags. Tote bags are large, often unfastened bags with parallel handles, commonly used for carrying items like groceries, books, or personal belongings. They are typically made from durable materials such as canvas, cotton, jute, or synthetic fabrics.

This market includes a variety of sectors such as:

Fashion & Apparel: Designer tote bags are popular as fashion accessories. Retail & Promotional: Tote bags are often used for advertising or as eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags in stores. Sustainability: With the growing environmental concern, reusable tote bags are favored for their sustainability, as they can replace single-use plastic bags.



Efforts to Curb Plastic Bags Fuel Growing Demand for Tote Bags

As governments across the globe take decisive steps to reduce the use of plastic, particularly single-use plastic bags, a significant shift in consumer behavior is emerging. Policies aimed at curbing plastic waste have led to a surge in the popularity of eco-friendly alternatives, with tote bags becoming a preferred choice among consumers.

In 2022, the Indian government enacted a comprehensive ban on the use of single-use plastics, a move in line with its broader environmental goals. This legislation has significantly impacted plastic bag usage, further accelerating the shift toward sustainable products.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Department of Hong Kong reported a remarkable 75% decrease in the disposal of plastic shopping bags since stringent measures were implemented to reduce plastic waste. These efforts are being mirrored in other regions as well, such as in the United Kingdom, where retailers have achieved a 97% reduction in plastic bag usage since 2014.

Social Media and Celebrity Influence Drive Rising Demand for Tote Bags

The demand for tote bags has seen a significant surge, driven not only by their eco-friendly nature and durability but also by their rise as a fashion statement. Increasingly, tote bags are being embraced as essential fashion accessories, thanks to the influential presence of celebrities and social media trends.

From everyday wear to high-end luxury, tote bags have evolved beyond their traditional role. Fashion-forward consumers are turning to these versatile bags, with social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok amplifying their appeal. Celebrities and influencers have played a key role in popularizing the trend, showcasing tote bags as a symbol of both practicality and style.

Tote Bag Market Statistics by Country

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 6.90% China 5.90% United Kingdom 5.80%

How is India’s Growing Paper Industry Expected to Drive the Demand for the Tote Bags?

Indian tote bags market is anticipated to grow at CAGR 6.9%. The reason for it is the availability of the packaging raw materials like paper and others.

According to the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), the Indian industry is the fastest-growing market for paper and has an annual turnover of around US$ 9.0 Billion. Due to innovative technology, paper is used in the packaging industry. The growing paper industry is expected to drive the tote bags market in India.

Why is the USA Considered the Most Attractive Market for Tote Bags?

USA tote bags market is estimated to hold more than 70% market share of North America’s tote bags market during 2024-2034.

Young people in the US are drawn to distinctive, fashionable, and reasonably priced bags. Companies that produce clothing are concentrating on delivering stylish bags. The US market for tote bags is heavily influenced by these elements.





Competitive Landscape

Tote bag manufacturers plan to focus on sustainability measures in order to attract environmentally conscious customers. This goal is being pursued through increased research into eco-friendly materials and reusable designs.

Stakeholders are focusing on increasing their social media presence in order to broaden their online sales channels. Market companies are engaging with social media influencers to increase community involvement and visibility on e-commerce platforms.

One of the most important recent market developments was the unsuccessful merger effort of Tapestry Inc. and Capri Holdings. While the two parties struck an agreement in August 2023, a US District Court Judge stopped the merger in October 2024. The corporations were forced to concede and dissolve the merger agreement the next month.

Key Companies

Burberry Group Plc

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Dolce and Gabbana Srl

Double R Bags

Giorgio Armani Spa

Hermes International SA

Mulberry Group Plc

Tapestry Inc.

XIAMEN NOVELBAG CO. LTD.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Samsonite International SA

Blivus Bags

PVH Corp.

Michael Kors

BOSTON BAG CO.



Tote Bag Market Segmentation

By Material:

By material, the market is segmented into canvas, cotton, jute, leather, and other materials.

By Pattern Type:

The market is segmented into printed, solid, and textured based on the pattern type.

By Distribution:

Based on the distribution, the market is bifurcated into online and offline.

By Region:

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Tragetaschen soll im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 1.084,3 Millionen USD erreichen , mit einer beeindruckenden durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,9 % im Prognosezeitraum. Bis 2034 soll der Markt voraussichtlich 1.756,3 Millionen USD erreichen , angetrieben durch die wachsende Verbrauchernachfrage nach nachhaltigen und vielseitigen Alternativen zu Einweg-Plastiktüten.

Da die Umweltbedenken weiter zunehmen, haben zunehmende Vorschriften für die Verwendung von Plastiktüten die Tür für umweltfreundliche Alternativen geöffnet, und Tragetaschen erweisen sich als führende Lösung. Ihre Wiederverwendbarkeit in Kombination mit ihrer Möglichkeit, sie durch Bedrucken individuell zu gestalten, hat Tragetaschen zu einer beliebten Wahl bei umweltbewussten Verbrauchern und Unternehmen gemacht.

Tragetaschen sind nicht nur ein funktionales Produkt, sondern auch ein modisches Accessoire. Ihre weitverbreitete Verwendung in der Werbung und zur individuellen Gestaltung hat sie zu einer bevorzugten Option für Unternehmen gemacht, die ihre Markenbildung verbessern möchten, während ihr Status als modisches Statement weiterhin das Interesse der Verbraucher weckt.

Den Markt für Tragetaschen verstehen

Der Markt für Tragetaschen bezeichnet die Branche, die Tragetaschen herstellt, verkauft und vertreibt. Tragetaschen sind große, oft offene Taschen mit parallelen Griffen, die häufig zum Transport von Lebensmitteln, Büchern oder persönlichen Gegenständen verwendet werden. Sie werden normalerweise aus strapazierfähigen Materialien wie Segeltuch, Baumwolle, Jute oder synthetischen Stoffen hergestellt.

Dieser Markt umfasst verschiedene Sektoren wie:

Mode & Bekleidung : Designer-Tragetaschen sind als Modeaccessoires beliebt. Einzelhandel und Werbezwecke : Tragetaschen werden in Geschäften häufig zu Werbezwecken oder als umweltfreundliche Alternative zu Plastiktüten verwendet . Nachhaltigkeit : Angesichts des wachsenden Umweltbewusstseins werden wiederverwendbare Tragetaschen aufgrund ihrer Nachhaltigkeit bevorzugt, da sie Plastiktüten zum Einmalgebrauch ersetzen können.



Bemühungen zur Eindämmung von Plastiktüten befeuern die steigende Nachfrage nach Tragetaschen

Während Regierungen auf der ganzen Welt entschlossene Schritte unternehmen, um den Einsatz von Plastik, insbesondere von Einweg-Plastiktüten, zu reduzieren, zeichnet sich eine deutliche Veränderung des Verbraucherverhaltens ab. Maßnahmen zur Eindämmung von Plastikmüll haben zu einem Anstieg der Beliebtheit umweltfreundlicher Alternativen geführt, und Tragetaschen sind bei den Verbrauchern zur bevorzugten Wahl geworden.

Im Jahr 2022 erließ die indische Regierung ein umfassendes Verbot der Verwendung von Einwegplastik, ein Schritt im Einklang mit ihren umfassenderen Umweltzielen. Diese Gesetzgebung hatte erhebliche Auswirkungen auf die Verwendung von Plastiktüten und beschleunigte den Übergang zu nachhaltigen Produkten weiter.

Unterdessen meldete das Umweltschutzministerium von Hongkong einen bemerkenswerten Rückgang der weggeworfenen Plastiktüten um 75 %, seit strenge Maßnahmen zur Reduzierung des Plastikmülls umgesetzt wurden. Diese Bemühungen spiegeln sich auch in anderen Regionen wider, wie etwa im Vereinigten Königreich, wo Einzelhändler seit 2014 eine Reduzierung der Plastiktütennutzung um 97 % erreicht haben.

Social Media und Prominenteneinfluss sorgen für steigende Nachfrage nach Tragetaschen

Die Nachfrage nach Tragetaschen hat deutlich zugenommen, was nicht nur an ihrer Umweltfreundlichkeit und Haltbarkeit liegt, sondern auch an ihrem Aufstieg als modisches Statement. Tragetaschen werden dank der einflussreichen Präsenz von Prominenten und Social-Media-Trends zunehmend als unverzichtbares Modeaccessoire angesehen.

Vom Alltagsgebrauch bis zum Luxusartikel der Spitzenklasse: Tragetaschen haben sich über ihre traditionelle Rolle hinaus entwickelt. Modebewusste Verbraucher greifen auf diese vielseitigen Taschen zurück, und Social-Media-Plattformen wie Instagram und TikTok verstärken ihre Attraktivität. Prominente und Influencer haben eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Popularisierung des Trends gespielt und Tragetaschen als Symbol für Funktionalität und Stil präsentiert.

Marktstatistik für Tragetaschen nach Ländern

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 Indien 6,90% China 5,90% Vereinigtes Königreich 5,80%

„Der Markt für Tragetaschen wächst weiter, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen und vielseitigen Accessoires. Da Nachhaltigkeit im Vordergrund steht, entscheiden sich Verbraucher zunehmend für wiederverwendbare Taschen, wodurch Tragetaschen sowohl aus modischen als auch aus praktischen Gründen beliebt werden. Marken profitieren von diesem Trend, indem sie anpassbare und stilvolle Designs anbieten und Tragetaschen zu einem wesentlichen Bestandteil des täglichen Lebens machen“, sagt Ismail Sutaria , leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Tragetaschen:

Der weltweite Marktwert von Tragetaschen wurde für das Jahr 2023 auf 1.057,8 Millionen USD geschätzt.

Der Markt für Tragetaschen im Vereinigten Königreich soll von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,8 % wachsen.

Der chinesische Markt für Tragetaschen wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,9 % wachsen.

Es wird erwartet, dass der indische Markt für Tragetaschen zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer Rate von 6,9 % wachsen wird.

Prognosen zufolge wird Leder im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 23 % ausmachen.

Der Offline-Verkauf dominiert zwar noch immer, doch der Online-Verkauf gewinnt rasch an Bedeutung und dürfte im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 36 % erreichen.

Wettbewerbsumfeld

Hersteller von Tragetaschen wollen sich auf Nachhaltigkeitsmaßnahmen konzentrieren, um umweltbewusste Kunden anzusprechen. Dieses Ziel wird durch verstärkte Forschung zu umweltfreundlichen Materialien und wiederverwendbaren Designs verfolgt.

Die Stakeholder konzentrieren sich darauf, ihre Präsenz in den sozialen Medien zu erhöhen, um ihre Online-Vertriebskanäle zu erweitern. Marktunternehmen arbeiten mit Social-Media-Influencern zusammen, um das Engagement der Community und die Sichtbarkeit auf E-Commerce-Plattformen zu erhöhen.

Eine der wichtigsten jüngsten Marktentwicklungen war der erfolglose Fusionsversuch von Tapestry Inc. und Capri Holdings. Während die beiden Parteien im August 2023 eine Einigung erzielten, stoppte ein US-Bezirksrichter die Fusion im Oktober 2024. Die Unternehmen mussten im nächsten Monat nachgeben und die Fusionsvereinbarung auflösen.

Schlüsselunternehmen

Burberry Group Plc

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Dolce und Gabbana Srl

Double R Taschen

Giorgio Armani Spa

Hermes International SA

Mulberry Group Plc

Tapestry Inc.

XIAMEN NOVELBAG CO. LTD.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Samsonite International SA

Blivus Taschen

PVH Corp.

Michael Kors

BOSTON BAG CO.



Marktsegmentierung für Tragetaschen

Nach Material:

Nach Material ist der Markt in Segeltuch, Baumwolle, Jute, Leder und andere Materialien segmentiert.

Nach Mustertyp:

Der Markt ist je nach Mustertyp in bedruckte, einfarbige und strukturierte Produkte segmentiert.

Nach Verteilung:

Basierend auf der Verteilung ist der Markt in Online und Offline unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Basierend auf der Region ist der Markt in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Südasien, Ostasien, Naher Osten und Afrika sowie Ozeanien segmentiert.