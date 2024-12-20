Planetarium Labs Unveils Season 2 of Immortal Rising 2: Path of Ascension Campaign with Enhanced Competitive Gameplay

Singapore, Singapore , Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs, a trailblazer in Web3 gaming innovation, is thrilled to announce Season 2 of Path of Ascension Play 2 Airdrop Campaign for Immortal Rising 2. Following the remarkable success of Season 1, which attracted over 100,000 participants, Season 2 promises to elevate player engagement with competitive Arena missions, new challenges, and even greater rewards.

Season 1 set a new standard for player-driven engagement in Web3 gaming, as players earned SoulBound Tokens (SBTs) and ORB - a quest platform mileage for Immortal Vault, by completing a variety of social and in-game missions. The latest season expands on this momentum, introducing the Arena, a competitive battleground where players can earn additional rewards, including Starlight, based on their performance and rankings.

“The overwhelming success of Season 1 underscored the power of Web3 gaming to captivate and reward players,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs. “With Season 2, we’re building on this achievement, introducing competitive elements like the Arena to offer even more exciting and rewarding experiences for our community.”

A total of 50,000,000 $IMT has been allocated for the Immortal Rising 2 P2A campaign. By participating in various quests, participants collect SBTs, each with a unique score contributing to their overall campaign performance. Rankings will be determined by SBT collections, culminating in tier-based token allocations for $IMT, the native token of Immortal Rising 2.

Since its launch, Immortal Rising 2 has reshaped the gaming landscape, blending cutting-edge Web3 technology with dynamic RPG mechanics. Built on Immutable’s zkEVM and powered by Polygon, the game immerses players in a dark fantasy universe that appeals to both traditional and blockchain gamers alike.

Players can join Season 2 by completing missions on the official Immortal Rising 2 Path of Ascension page and participating in related community events on platforms like X and Discord. The campaign combines social interactivity with in-game progression, creating a truly immersive gaming experience.

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

