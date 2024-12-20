Innovation and International Expansion: Walrus Pump Welcomes Global Demand for Water Pumps

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Pump Brand - Walrus Pump (TPEX: 6982) officially debuted on the Taiwan OTC market on the 18th at an underwriting price of NTD 51. Amid a global trend of steady growth in demand for pumps, the company not only maintains its position as the market leader in Taiwan, but it is also actively expanding its international footprint, at the same time focusing on innovative technology development and sustainable development strategies. Through expanding into the Southeast Asian market, introducing smart application technology water pumps, and enhancing ESG-compliant products, Walrus Pump's operational performance continues to rise. From January to November this year, its cumulative revenue reached NTD 1.47billion, reflecting a 15.22% annual growth, demonstrating impressive results.

In recent years, Walrus Pump has actively strengthened its international market expansion, particularly on marketing and promotion strategies for the Southeast Asia market. In recent years, key export markets for the company include Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia. Its subsidiary, SUZHOU WALRUS PUMP, has launched the (TP8 series) in ASEAN markets, leveraging local tariff advantages to enhance competitiveness. Building on its successful experience in the Thai distribution market, the company plans to replicate this in other Southeast Asian markets, as well as promoting the WALRUS brand through local online social media platforms to further expand its brand influence.

Simultaneously, to meet the market's demand for high-performance products, Walrus Pump is actively investing in the development of IoT-enabled smart pumps and brushless DC motors (BLDC). The BLDC speed-control pump developed by the company not only improves energy efficiency but also reduces power consumption. These products are particularly suitable for servo cooling systems and electric vehicle (EV) charging station cooling systems, offering energy-saving features that significantly enhance product competitiveness.

In 2024, Walrus Pump's industrial series products have successfully been applied in server cooling systems, while its newly developed cooling circulation pump, specifically designed for EV charging stations, provides liquid cooling during charging.

As global ESG policies continue to tighten, Walrus Pump has been proactively advancing its ESG strategies and consistently investing resources in green product development. The company's products incorporate high-efficiency energy saving motors and controller technologies, meeting RoHS and CE certifications, with green design concepts integrated from the design stage. Walrus Pump's operational momentum remains optimistic moving forward.

