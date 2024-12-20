Change in Aspocomp’s Management Team – Hanna-Leena Keskitalo has been appointed as Aspocomp’s HR Director

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, December 20, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc will strengthen the composition of its Management Team as of January 20, 2025.



Hanna-Leena Keskitalo (born 1983), M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed as HR Director and a member of the Aspocomp Management Team as of January 20, 2025. She has previous experience in human resources management at, among others, Oulun Energia Oy and Orbis Systems Oy.



“I warmly welcome Hanna-Leena to the Management Team. Hanna-Leena has extensive experience in developing human resources functions, taking into account both business and employee experience needs. With both her expertise and energy, Hanna-Leena strengthens Aspocomp’s management in a situation where the number of employees has grown significantly over the year. Human resources comprise Aspocomp’s most important resource and, at the same time, human resources management will be incorporated into the work of Aspocomp’s Management Team,” says CEO Manu Skyttä.



Aspocomp’s Management Team includes as of January 20, 2025:



Mr. Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

Mr. Antti Ojala, CCO and Deputy CEO,

Mr. Pekka Holopainen, COO,

Mr. Jouni Kinnunen, CFO

Ms. Hanna-Leena Keskitalo, HR Director, and

Mr. Mitri Mattila, CTO.



The members of the Management Team report to Manu Skyttä, President and CEO.





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com



