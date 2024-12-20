Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2025



Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement bulletin for the period 1 January - 31 December 2024 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

Digitalist Group’s Financial Statements 2024 will be published and posted on the company's website on Friday, 28 March 2025.

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2025 as follows:

Business Review 1-3/2025 on Friday, 25 April 2025

Half-year report 1-6/2025 on Friday, 29 August 2025

Business Review 1-9/2025 on Friday, 31 October 2025

Digitalist Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group’s website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.





For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com

