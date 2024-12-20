AB KN Energies financial information reporting dates in 2025

AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2025 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
28 February 2025Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2024
28 February 2025Investors event
7 April 2025Audited financial statements for the year 2024
23 May 2025Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2025
22 August 2025Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2025
22 August 2025Investors event
21 November 2025Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2025

On 30 April 2025, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772