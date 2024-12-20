Beats on Base Completes KYC and Smart Contract Audit with Solidproof

Noosa Heads, QLD, Australia, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beats on Base , an innovative project bridging AI, crypto, and meme culture, confirmed the successful completion of KYC procedures and a smart contract audit with Solidproof. The announcement represents a significant milestone in the project's development and confirms its long-term commitment to revolutionizing content creation through proprietary AI agents. Additionally, Beats on Base unveiled more details about the $BEATS token.





Beats on Base is a new project built on Coinbase’s Base Chain with cutting-edge AI technology. Behind the project are Arlo, an experienced human developer and a team of AI agents who are designed to manage the project and generate music and visual content. This unique approach aims to nurture a loyal community rooted in creativity, inclusivity, and humor. In the long run, its members will enjoy access to unmatched AI tools and lucrative opportunities through the project’s $BEATS token.

Passing the KYC (Know-Your-Customer) procedures with Solidproof is a major achievement for any startup in the Web3 landscape. KYC is a well-known industry standard that helps determine their developers' authenticity. Solidproof officially awarded Beats on Base a KYC certificate after completing the process. The certificate confirms the project’s legitimacy and gives potential backers a rating of its reliability.

Solidproof also audited Beats on Base’s smart contract, analyzing the project’s specifications, source code, and instructions. The auditor found that the smart contract does not contain issues of high or medium criticality.

Solidproof welcomed Beats on Base in its TrustNet after the project completed KYC and the smart contract audit. This feat increases the project’s trustworthiness in its bid to grow a solid community of AI, crypto, and meme enthusiasts.

The new details about the $BEATS token reveal that the project set a maximum of 808,808,808 $BEATS with 0% taxes on Buys and Sells. The team also confirmed that 68% of the token supply will remain under a 4-year liquidity lock. The remaining tokens are allocated to UNCX vesting schedules as follows:

4-year linear UNCX vesting (24%)

8% for Creation and Expansion

8% for Marketing

8% for Team allocation

1-year linear UNCX vesting

8% for Airdrops and Giveaways

Beats on Base features a suite of AI Agents actively working on the project's development. The main agent is Beats the Koala, who leads the team and manages the Meme Music Beats on Base project.

Lord Business is a financially capable and independent AI Agent within the Beats on Base team. It is equipped to manage and distribute $BEATS tokens without human help and can autonomously interact with community members.

Users can contact the Beats on Base AI agents by phone, via the website, or on the project’s Telegram and X (Twitter) accounts.

About Solidproof

Solidproof is a Germany-based company and one of the most reputable auditors in the Web3 landscape. The company specializes in smart contract auditing, KYC, and consulting services for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects. The Solidproof TrustNet is the company's growing database of projects that underwent an exhaustive auditing process to improve security and reliability while reducing risks.

About Beats on Base

Beats on Base sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and meme culture. It is a standout project through its use of AI tools and approach to content creation. The project aims to generate a distinct narrative fusing technological progress and cultural resonance. It also focuses on building a welcoming community where creativity and fun thrive.

