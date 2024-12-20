NHS England Rolls Out Evkeeza® ▼(evinacumab) for Eligible Adults and Adolescents Aged 12 Years and Older with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH)

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel therapies for rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that NHS England has implemented the commissioning of Evkeeza (evinacumab) following the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) final guidance in September. The use of Evkeeza in eligible people aged 12 years and older will be routinely commissioned by NHS England in line with the NICE TA and will be available in seven hospital trusts in England. In addition, prior approval forms are in place to enable access for children aged 5 to 11 years, via the NHS England Commissioning Medicines for Children policy.

Dr. Jaimini Cegla, clinical lead of the Lipid and Cardiovascular Risk Service, Hammersmith Hospital said, "We are very pleased that NHS England has endorsed and implemented NICE recommendations for the use of evinacumab within the NHS. Our patients with HoFH often have early onset heart disease, in many cases in their teens, and many of the usual medicines we use to treat cholesterol have limited effectiveness in this condition. Evinacumab, which is effective at lowering LDL-C in HoFH when combined with other lipid-lowering therapies, is a much needed and very welcome addition to help us treat eligible patients as best we can.”

Eligible people living with HoFH in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will now have access to Evkeeza, the first approved and commercialised monoclonal antibody inhibiting the angiopoietin-like 3 protein (ANGPTL3).1 The seven commissioning providers in England include Bristol Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle University Foundation Trust, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and University Hospital Birmingham.

“NICE’s recognition of the clinical and economic benefits of Evkeeza including that it is a ‘cost-effective use of NHS resources’ paved the way for the NHS decision,” said David Nestor, Vice President and General Manager for the UK, Ireland and Nordics at Ultragenyx. “We are grateful to the physician and patient communities for their support as we worked to secure access for patients living with HoFH in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

"HEART UK is absolutely delighted that patients living with HoFH now have access to this treatment,” stated Jules Payne, Chief Executive Officer of HEART UK.

About Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

HoFH is a devastating form of inherited hypercholesterolaemia, affecting 1 in 300,000 people globally and approximately 1,600 people in the European Union. HoFH occurs when two copies of the familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH)-causing genes are inherited, one from each parent, resulting in dangerously high levels (>400 mg/dL/>10 mmol/L) of LDL-C, or bad cholesterol. Patients with HoFH are at risk for premature atherosclerotic disease and cardiac events at an early age.2

About Evkeeza (evinacumab)

Evkeeza is approved by the UK MHRA as an adjunct to diet and other low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapies for the treatment of adult and paediatric patients aged 5 years and older with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH).

Evinacumab, the active substance in Evkeeza, binds to a protein in the body called ANGPTL3 and blocks its effects. ANGPTL3 is involved in controlling cholesterol levels and blocking its effect reduces the level of cholesterol in the blood. Evkeeza is administered as an intravenous infusion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovered and developed Evkeeza and commercialises the product in HoFH in the U.S. under the generic name evinacumab-dgnb, with dgnb as the suffix designated in accordance with Nonproprietary Naming of Biological Products Guidance for Industry issued by the FDA. Ultragenyx is responsible for commercialization efforts for Evkeeza in HoFH in countries outside of the U.S.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR EVKEEZA (evinacumab)

The most common side effects (>10%) include symptoms of the common cold, such as runny nose (nasopharyngitis) and for children aged 5 to 11 years feeling tired (fatigue). Evkeeza can cause serious allergic reactions.

Please see full Product Information, including Summary of Product Characteristics and Package Leaflet: Information for the patient.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

