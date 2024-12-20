JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' Financial Calendar in 2025

JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2025 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date



Event 24th March 2025 for the year 2024 22th May 2025 for the first 3 month period of 2025 21th August 2025 for the first 6 month period of 2025 20th November 2025 for the 9 month period of 2025





Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv