JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' Financial Calendar in 2025

JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2025 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date

 		Event
24th March 2025for the year 2024
22th May 2025for the first 3 month period of 2025
21th August 2025for the first 6 month period of 2025
20th November 2025for the 9 month period of 2025


Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv