Financial calendar 2025

Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2025:



Event Due date Due week IV quarter and 12 months 2024 interim report 06 February 2025 6 (2025) Audited annual report 2024 - 17 (2025) I quarter and 3 months 2025 interim report 08 May 2025 19 (2025) 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders - 21 (2025) II quarter and half year 2025 interim report 07 August 2025 32 (2025) III quarter and 9 months 2025 interim report 06 November 2025 45 (2025) IV quarter and 12 months 2025 interim report 05 February 2026 6 (2026)



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 440 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com



