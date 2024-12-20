CCC, Rolls-Royce Canada win $110 million contract with U.S. Navy

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract from the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for an advanced winch system developed by Rolls-Royce Canada’s Naval Handling business to deploy, tow, and recover sonar equipment.

Through CCC’s contract, valued up to $110 million, Rolls-Royce Canada will supply the OK-410 Handling and Stowage Group system to the U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Centre (NUWC), along with spare parts and engineering services. The NUWC operates multiple facilities across the United States and plays a vital role in ensuring the U.S. Navy's technological edge in submarine and undersea operations.

Rolls-Royce Canada’s winch system is designed to launch, tow and retrieve the Multi-Function Towed Array (MFTA) for the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 ASW Combat System. The winch system can handle heavy tow loads and incorporates advanced control systems that enable precise maneuvering and positioning of the MFTA in the water, which is essential for effective sonar operations.

Located in Peterborough, Ontario, Rolls-Royce Canada develops advanced Naval handling systems for Allied navies across the globe, including the Mission Bay Handling System (MBHS) for the Royal Navy’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship. Rolls-Royce handling system experts have been providing solutions to the naval industry for more than 35 years with a variety of products that are at the forefront of technology, and offer the capability to design, build, deliver and support naval systems tailored to meet specific customer requirements.

CCC is the designated contracting authority for purchases by the U.S. DoD from Canada over $250,000 USD. Through its free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC partners with Canadian businesses to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions and facilitate U.S. DoD buying commands to procure from Canada.

“CCC is proud to work with Rolls-Royce Canada, a global leader in advanced marine technology, to support the U.S. Navy’s crucial role in global maritime security.” Diane Montambault, VP of Contract Management and Operations, CCC.

“Rolls-Royce Naval Handling systems are designed to endure the harsh marine environment and provide exceptional performance, ensuring the Navy can execute its missions efficiently and safely.” Peter Dyck, VP of Sales, Rolls Royce Canada

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.