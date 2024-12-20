Calf Milk Replacer Industry is Set for a Massive US$ 2.5 billion Valuation by 2034

Rockville Pike , Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calf milk replacer market is projected at a value of US$ 1.67 billion in 2024, according to a newly published study compiled by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Revenue from the sales of calf milk replacers is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

A combination of advanced nutritional science and eco-friendly practices in producing calf milk replacers are driving global market growth. In addition, the active involvement of more farmers in large-scale dairying enterprises looking for nutritious and economical alternative feeds is driving demand for calf milk replacers.

With the evolution of dairy farming, it is becoming more important to replace calf milk. This is stimulating manufacturers of calf milk replacers to come up with more specialized blends offering specific nutritional food options. Some of the leading market players are investing highly in improving their product offerings with easily digestible and nutritious substitutes for conventional milk. Increasing R&D funding is set to boost the production of calf milk replacers with improved nutrients.





Key Takeaway from Market Study

Global demand for calf milk replacers is projected to reach a market value of US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide sales of liquid calf milk replacers are evaluated to climb at 3.9% CAGR and reach US$ 1.26 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for calf milk replacers in South Korea is analyzed to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.

East Asia is projected to capture 23.1% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.

Global sales of non-dairy-based calf milk replacers are analyzed to rise at a 4% CAGR and reach US$ 1.33 billion by the end of 2034.

“Focus on technological innovations in food production, particularly in the United States, enhancing the nutritional profiles of calf milk replacers,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.

High Consumption of Calf Milk Replacers in United States Due to High Nutritional Profile

Demand for calf milk replacers in the United States is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach a market value of US$ 1.14 billion by the end of 2034. Increased demand for calf milk replacers in the country is due to the growing emphasis on innovations and technological advancements utilized in producing food products with necessary animal nutrients. This increased demand is owing to a high nutritional profile and easy digestibility, thereby ensuring optimum health and growth of calves.

Key Market Players in the Calf Milk Replacers Industry

The key business leaders as studied in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Calf Company, Cargill, Incorporated, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Procalf, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Calva Products, LLC, FrieslandCampina N.V., Liprovit BV, Volac International Ltd., SHV Holdings, Franson Ltd., Denkavit International B.V., Bonanza Calf Nutrition Ltd., Mannapro, and Auctus are some of the leading manufacturers of calf milk replacers.

