FBS Analysts Unveil Key Crypto Trends in 2024 and Market Predictions for 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS, a leading global broker, unveils its latest analysis of cryptocurrency market trends for 2024 and predictions for 2025. FBS analysts explore how pivotal events have shaped the digital finance landscape and identify emerging opportunities for the coming year.

A Closer Look at 2024

According to FBS analysts, 2024 was shaped by transformative events that drove significant growth in the crypto market. Bitcoin led the charge, gaining over 146% following its halving event. Ethereum also thrived as institutional investments surged after ETF approvals, underscoring its expanding role in the global financial system.

U.S. cryptocurrency policies under Donald Trump’s administration were another major factor in 2024's growth. Initiatives such as exploring Bitcoin for debt reduction bolstered market sentiment, pushing Bitcoin past the $100,000 milestone and driving broader adoption.

The year also saw the rapid rise of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), a trend highlighted by FBS analysts as pivotal in revolutionizing traditional asset management. By making illiquid assets more accessible, tokenization is redefining investment landscapes across industries such as real estate and commodities.

2025: What Lies Ahead?

FBS analysts forecast that Bitcoin’s momentum will continue, with a potential price target of $250,000 by year-end. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is expected to surpass $3.4 trillion, supported by the rapid rise of altcoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

Ethereum’s position is set to strengthen further, with FBS anticipating new ETF approvals for altcoins like Solana and XRP. The expansion of tokenization initiatives and advances in blockchain infrastructure will likely drive new waves of institutional and retail participation.

FBS remains committed to equipping traders with actionable insights, advanced tools, and seamless platforms to navigate the dynamic market confidently.

Users can find the full analysis and in-depth insights here.

To learn more about FBS and its exceptional conditions, users can visit FBS.com.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute a call to trade, trading advice, or recommendation and is intended for informational purposes only.

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 15 years of experience and over 90 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27,000,000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

Contact

The FBS Press Office

FBS

press@fbs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0cd6e79-7360-43a3-8ab3-ad0b22363a32