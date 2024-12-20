HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 20 December 2024 at 13:00

HONKARAKENNE’S PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2025

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for year 2024 on Wednesday 12 February 2025.

Half year financial report for January - June 2025 will be published on Friday 22 August 2025.

Complete Financial Statements for 2024 will be published on the company’s website www.honka.com at latest on Friday in week 12 in 2025.

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Tuusula on Friday 11 April 2025. The Board of Directors will later issue a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

Honkarakenne Oyj

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

Maarit Jylhä, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com.