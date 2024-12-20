Ford Motor Company Tech Strategy Report 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Ford Motor Company 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the Ford Motor Company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.

Ford Motor Company is a Michigan-based global automobile company with five reportable segments namely Ford Blue, Ford Model e, Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. Ford Blue produces and sells Ford and Lincoln branded internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles to retail customers. This segment also offers digital services, service parts, and accessories for retail customers. Ford Model e produces and sells electric vehicles (EVs), accessories, digital services, and service parts for retail customers. Additionally, this segment develops software as well as EV and digital vehicle technologies.

Ford Pro sells Ford and Lincoln branded vehicles, accessories, service parts, and services to government, commercial, and rental customers. Ford Next primarily comprises investments and expenses for business initiatives. Ford Credit is engaged in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities.



The report provides information and insights into Ford's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

