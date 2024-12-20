Sharing Economy Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 and Airbnb, Avis Budget Group, and Booking Holdings Dominating

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sharing Economy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sharing Economy was estimated at US$287.9 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the sharing economy market is driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization, economic pressures, and evolving consumer preferences. As urban areas become more densely populated, the need for efficient resource use and accessible services intensifies, making sharing-based solutions more attractive. Economic pressures, particularly following the financial crises and the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, have pushed many individuals to seek alternative income sources and cost-saving measures, which sharing platforms readily provide.

Additionally, changing consumer behavior, especially among younger generations, favors access over ownership and values experiences over material possessions. This shift is further supported by a growing environmental consciousness, with many consumers choosing sharing services as a way to reduce their ecological footprint. These factors collectively drive the robust expansion of the sharing economy, highlighting its significant and lasting impact on global economic and social landscapes.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $287.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global





