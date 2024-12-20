Comprehensive Sexual Wellness Market Research 2020-2029: Analysis of the Growing Market for Sexual Wellness Products and Consumer Shifts

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$ 54.2 billion by 2029, from US$ 35.06 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.53%.
One of the key growth opportunities for vendors in the global sexual wellness market is through digital sales strategies. Online channels are the most preferred modes of purchase for customers in the market. For instance, over 25% of the sexual wellness products sold in the U.S. are via online channels, with Amazon.com being the most preferred website for customers among all other websites offering such products. This trend is growing quickly in the U.S. and other countries worldwide. The high rates of internet penetration, the availability of smartphones and laptops, and the presence of numerous online platforms for customers have dramatically increased the demand for sexual wellness products.
Global dating applications like Tinder, Bumble, and Badoo have significantly influenced the sexual wellness market by fostering a culture of casual hookups and accessible dating. This shift has increased the demand for sexual wellness products such as condoms, lubricants, and sex toys. Tinder's swipe-based interface simplified online dating, making casual relationships more common. Bumble's woman-first approach and focus on meaningful connections have also changed dating dynamics, encouraging safe and consensual interactions. Moreover, the innovative approaches of apps like YouApp and DayOne significantly impact the high penetration of dating applications in the APAC region, where the online dating market is rapidly growing.
Easy Availability of Substitutes for Condoms
While no contraceptive can be termed foolproof to prevent pregnancy, several of them have come closer to achieving perfection. Contraceptives, including surgical procedures, pills, barriers, and implants, are designed and upgraded regularly to achieve perfection. Surgical procedures and implants usually have a low failure rate on correct implementation. They typically come with a 0.1-0.6% failure rate when perfectly done. Other contraceptives function by inducing hormonal changes, which are mostly achieved via injections, pills, or implants. These hormonal contraceptives have perfect use, and the failure rate ranges between 0.05% to 1.1% based on type.
Condoms rank a bit lower on the scale and have a higher failure rate when compared with several other suitable birth control measures. However, although condoms rank a bit low on the perfection rate, they provide a high rate of protection against STDs and STIs. However, the risk of STD and STI transfer rate is lower or non-existent in people who stick to a single partner.
In such scenarios, people prefer using long-term contraceptives since condoms have to be used every time one has intercourse. Apart from condoms, other contraceptive methods work more efficiently & effectively in the market. Some of these include combined oral contraceptives, The Mini-Pill, Caps/Diaphragms, Fertility Awareness Apps & Devices, Female Condoms, Depo Shots, Nexplanon Implant, Copper IUD/Coil, Mirena IUS, Jaydess, Sponges, The Patch, Vasectomy, and others.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHT BY PRODUCT
The global sexual wellness market by product is segmented into sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others. The sex toys segment holds the most significant global market share in 2023. Vibrators or dildos, massagers, rubber penis, real dolls, sexual games, and bondage gear are the prominent sex toys available in the market. Historically, men were the primary customers of sex toys worldwide.
Recently, the market has witnessed a shift in this trend as women are becoming more sexually empowered globally. There is also a growing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end users. Sex toy manufacturers and retailers are capitalizing on this growing interest by offering bundled products and "starter kits" for inquisitive customers. All these factors contributed to the growth of sex toys in the market.
Further, condoms are crucial products for a healthy sexual life. They are also one of the primary contraceptive products that are widely used and have observed a growth in demand in recent times owing to factors such as the rise in global population, awareness of sexually infectious diseases, and focus on safe sex communicated through sex education platforms. Condom vendors are responding to growing demand by offering a variety of sizes, shapes, thicknesses, flavors, and packaging options.
The perception of condoms has evolved from being seen as taboo to being viewed as a key component of wellness. Despite this, the growth rate of the condom segment has slowed, partly due to declining fertility rates. However, the importance of sexual protection measures, especially in preventing STDs and STIs, remains high, which sustains the demand for condoms.
INSIGHT BY GENDER
The global sexual wellness market is segmented by gender, with the male segment holding the largest revenue share in 2023, followed by the female segment. Recognizing that men and women have distinct needs and preferences, the industry prioritizes targeted marketing for products suited to each gender. Many products developed in the sexual wellness market, either condoms or sexual lubricants, have focused on the demands of men as their primary customers. For vendors, male customers are expected to offer better opportunities to develop and manufacture products for the sexual wellness market.
Lubricants are common wellness products preferred by men due to their erectile dysfunction, thus creating high opportunities for vendors to focus on these product portfolios. Apart from these, condoms and sex toys also have a high demand among male customers in the market. Furthermore, the market for female-oriented sexual wellness products is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.
Over the last couple of years, several start-ups have come up with the concept of catering to women, unlike others, who focus more on men and their needs. Start-ups such as Nuelle, B-wom, Damivia, and Sustain (currently Combe owns a majority stake in Sustain) have evolved significantly, thereby contributing to the growth of the sexual wellness market for females.
INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
In terms of distribution channels, the global sexual wellness market is segmented into offline and online segments. These products are primarily sold through retail outlets such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market retailers, drugstores, and grocery stores. They are also available online through OEMs, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer websites like Amazon, Adam & Eve, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress. In 2023, the offline segment held the most prominent segmental share.
Pharmacies and drugstores are integral to the distribution of sexual wellness products such as condoms, lubricants, and contraceptive pills. These outlets provide a trusted and private shopping environment crucial for consumers purchasing intimate products. The presence of knowledgeable staff also aids in consumer education and product recommendations, making pharmacies a reliable source for sexual wellness products.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC dominated the global sexual wellness market, accounting for a share of over 40% in 2023. During the same period, China dominated the regional market due to the considerably high demand for sexual wellness products such as sex toys, condoms, and sexual lubricants. The market for sexual wellness products is witnessing high growth in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Sexual wellness products are also gaining popularity among end users in the APAC region. Moreover, the region was led by Japan, as it is a large adopter of contraceptives, wherein male condoms are the preferred choice.
Although China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India account for major usage of sexual wellness products in APAC, countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also expected to witness high demand due to the improving quality of life and growing acceptance of sexual wellness products in these countries during the forecast period.
Europe accounts for a significant share of the global sexual wellness market. The market in Europe is characterized by high demand for premium sex toys along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants. Furthermore, North America was the third-largest sexual wellness market in 2023, with steady growth and high penetration rates. The region has some of the most advanced economies in the world and is a major market for contraceptives and sexual wellness products due to a properly formulated sex education program and an efficient distribution network.
Also, the region has one of the most sexually active populations in terms of the usage of condoms and sexual lubricants. Further, many countries in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa still show low market penetration and commercial sales for sexual wellness products. However, demand will rise as vendors expand their operations in these regions.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The global sexual wellness market is highly fragmented, with numerous leading vendors. Market consolidation is anticipated to occur gradually. Prominent players in the global sexual wellness market include LifeStyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Okamoto Industries, Karex Berhad, and Doc Johnson. The competitive environment intensifies, driven by rapid technological changes and consumer expectations for continuous innovation. Vendors are compelled to refine their value propositions to maintain market presence. The market's fragmentation is further intensified by local vendors offering similar products at lower prices, leading to price wars.
International players are likely to expand their presence, challenging regional vendors. Competition will increasingly focus on product features such as quality, technology, services, innovation, and price. The industry is expected to compete more through product extensions, technological advancements, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies with substantial technical and financial resources will have the advantage, potentially making competing products obsolete if they fail to keep up with innovation.
Key Company Profiles
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Doc Johnson
- Karex Berhad
- Lifestyles
- Okamoto Industries
- Reckitt Benckiser
Other Prominent Vendors
- Bally
- Beate Uhse
- Beijing Aimer
- Bijoux Indiscrets
- BILLY BOY (MAPA)
- BioFilm
- BMS Factory
- Bodywise
- B.Cumming
- Caution Wear
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)
- Convex Latex
- Cosmo Lady
- Cupid Limited
- Dongkuk Techco
- Double One
- Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances
- European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)
- Embry
- Empowered Products
- Fuji Latex
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- GLYDE
- Hathor Professional Skincare
- HBM Group
- Hello Cake
- HLL Lifecare
- ID Lubricants
- INNOLATEX LIMITED
- Innova Quality
- Innovus Pharma
- Japan Long-Tie (China)
- KamaSutra
- KAMYRA condoms
- L Brands (LVMH)
- La Maison Lejaby
- La Perla
- LELO
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- LTC Healthcare
- Mankind Pharma
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- MISTER SIZE
- MTLC Latex
- Nulatex
- Orient Industry
- PHE
- pjur group
- Ritex
- R&S Consumer Goods
- Sagami Rubber Industries
- Sensuous Beauty
- Shandong Ming Yuan Latex
- Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path
- Silk Parasol
- Skins Sexual Health
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms (ADVACARE PHARMA)
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Sustain Natural
- Tenga
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry
- The Yes Company
- Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Triumph
- Unique Condoms International
- Veru Healthcare (The Female Health Company)
- XR Brands
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What are the significant trends in the sexual wellness industry?
2. What is the growth rate of the global sexual wellness market?
3. How big is the global sexual wellness market?
4. Which region dominates the global sexual wellness market share?
5. Who are the key players in the global sexual wellness market?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|783
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$35.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$54.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Scope & Coverage
1.1. Market Definition
1.1.1. Inclusions
1.1.2. Exclusions
1.1.3. Market Estimation Caveats
1.2. Segments Covered & Definition
1.2.1. Market Segmentation by Product
1.2.2. Market Segmentation by Gender
1.2.3. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
1.2.4. Regions & Countries Covered
1.3. Market Derivation
1.3.1. Historic, Base, & Forecast Years
2 Premium Insights
2.1. Opportunity Pockets
2.1.1. Market Maturity Indicator
2.1.2. Regional Insights
2.1.3. Market Definition
2.1.4. Report Overview
2.1.5. Opportunity & Challenge Analysis
2.1.6. Segment Analysis
2.1.7. Regional Analysis
2.1.8. Competitive Landscape
2.1.9. Key Questions Answered
3 Market at a Glance
4 Introduction
4.1. Overview
4.2. UNFPA Strategy of Family Planning
4.2.1. Strategic Shifts
4.2.2. UNFPA Priorities for Action
4.2.3. Barriers to Family Planning
4.3. HIV & Aids
4.3.1. Key Statistics of Global HIV 2023
4.3.2. The Global Fund
4.4. Key Insights
4.5. Promotional Strategies
4.6. Condom Market
4.6.1. Production Process
4.6.2. Additives
4.6.3. Raw Material Procurement
4.6.4. Manufacturing Detailing
4.6.5. Distribution Landscape
4.6.6. National Condom Distribution Service
4.7. Sexual Lubricants Market
4.7.1. Raw Material Procurement
4.7.2. Manufacturers
4.7.3. Distribution Landscape
4.8. Branding Strategies
4.9. Pricing Analysis
4.10. Value Chain Analysis
4.10.1. Overview
4.10.2. Raw Material Suppliers
4.10.3. Manufacturers
4.10.4. Distributors/Dealers
4.10.5. Retailers
4.10.6. End-users
5 Market Opportunities & Trends
5.1. Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace
5.2. Increased Focus on Women Wellness Products
5.3. Increase in Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, & Expos
5.4. Innovations in Condom Designs
6 Market Growth Enablers
6.1. Rising Use of Dating Applications
6.2. Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness
6.3. Rise in Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Infections
6.4. Rising Demand for Solutions to Vaginal Dryness Among Women
6.5. Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution
6.6. Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone
7 Market Restraints
7.1. Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability of Female Condoms
7.2. Rise in Product Counterfeiting
7.3. Easy Availability of Substitutes for Condoms
7.4. Psychological Barriers Among Consumers
7.5. Lack of Investor Confidence in Potential Start-Ups
8 Market Landscape
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Key Insights
8.3. Demand Insights
8.4. Marketing & Advertising Strategies
8.5. Marketing Strategies by Vendors
8.6. Distribution Strategies
8.7. Vendor Analysis
8.8. Demographical Analysis
8.8.1. Substitute Product Analysis for Condoms
8.8.2. Consumer Behavior & Awareness
8.8.3. Efforts for Family Planning & Birth Control Driving Market
8.9. Market Size & Forecast
8.10. Sexual Wellness Market by Product
8.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys
8.12. Condom Market by Gender
8.13. Condom Market by Material
8.14. Condom Market by End-user
8.15. Condom Market by Distribution Channel
8.16. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type
8.17. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
8.18. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel
8.19. Five Forces Analysis
9 Product
9.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.2. Market Overview
10 Sex Toys
10.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2. Market Overview
10.3. Market Size & Forecast
10.4. Market by Geography
10.5. Sex Toys Market by Sub-Products
11 Condoms
11.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2. Market Overview
11.3. Market Size & Forecast
11.4. Market by Geography
12 Condom Market by Gender
12.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2. Market Overview
12.3. Male Condoms
12.4. Female Condoms
13 Condom Market by Material
13.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2. Market Overview
13.3. Latex Condoms
13.4. Non-Latex Condoms
14 Condom Market by End-user
14.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2. Market Overview
14.3. Branded Condoms
14.4. Institutional Condoms
15 Condom Market by Distribution Channel
15.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2. Market Overview
15.3. Offline Condoms
15.4. Online Condoms
16 Exotic Lingerie
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Size & Forecast
16.3. Market by Geography
17 Sexual Lubricants
17.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2. Market Overview
17.3. Market Size & Forecast
17.4. Market by Geography
17.5. Water-based
17.6. Silicone-based
17.7. Oil-based
17.8. Hybrid
18 Other
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Size & Forecast
18.3. Market by Geography
19 Gender
19.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2. Market Overview
19.3. Male
19.4. Female
20 Distribution Channel
20.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2. Market Overview
20.3. Offline
20.4. Online
21 Geography
21.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2. Geographic Overview
22 APAC
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Pest Analysis
22.3. Market Size & Forecast
22.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product
22.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys
22.6. Condom Market by Gender
22.7. Condom Market by Material
22.8. Condom Market by End-user
22.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel
22.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type
22.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
22.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel
22.13. Key Countries
22.14. China
22.15. Japan
22.16. India
22.17. Indonesia
22.18. Australia
22.19. South Korea
22.20. Singapore
22.21. Malaysia
22.22. New Zealand
22.23. Thailand
22.24. Vietnam
22.25. Philippines
22.26. Sri Lanka
22.27. Rest of APAC
23 Europe
23.1. Market Overview
23.2. Pest Analysis
23.3. Market Size & Forecast
23.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product
23.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys
23.6. Condom Market by Gender
23.7. Condom Market by Material
23.8. Condom Market by End-user
23.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel
23.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type
23.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
23.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel
23.13. Key Countries
23.14. UK
23.15. Germany
23.16. France
23.17. Spain
23.18. Italy
23.19. Poland
23.20. Netherlands
23.21. Sweden
23.22. Denmark
23.23. Norway
23.24. Rest of Europe
24 North America
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Pest Analysis
24.3. Market Size & Forecast
24.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product
24.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys
24.6. Condom Market by Gender
24.7. Condom Market by Material
24.8. Condom Market by End-user
24.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel
24.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type
24.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
24.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel
24.13. Key Countries
24.14. US
24.15. Canada
25 Middle East & Africa
25.1. Market Overview
25.2. Pest Analysis
25.3. Market Size & Forecast
25.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product
25.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys
25.6. Condom Market by Gender
25.7. Condom Market by Material
25.8. Condom Market by End-user
25.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel
25.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type
25.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
25.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel
25.13. Key Countries
25.14. South Africa
25.15. Algeria
25.16. Nigeria
25.17. UAE
25.18. Kenya
25.19. Saudi Arabia
25.20. Ethiopia
26 Latin America
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Pest Analysis
26.3. Market Size & Forecast
26.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product
26.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys
26.6. Condom Market by Gender
26.7. Condom Market by Material
26.8. Condom Market by End-user
26.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel
26.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type
26.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
26.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel
26.13. Key Countries
26.14. Brazil
26.15. Mexico
26.16. Argentina
26.17. Peru
26.18. Colombia
26.19. Chile
27 Competitive Landscape
27.1. Competition Overview
27.2. Market Structure & Mapping of Competition
27.3. Market Share Analysis of Condom Market
28 Key Company Profiles
29 Other Prominent Vendors
30 Report Summary
30.1. Key Takeaways
30.2. Strategic Recommendations
31 Quantitative Summary
31.1. Market by Geography
31.2. Sexual Wellness Market by Product
31.3. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys
31.4. Condom Market by Gender
31.5. Condom Market by Material
31.6. Condom Market by End-user
31.7. Condom Market by Distribution Channel
31.8. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type
31.9. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
31.10. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel
32 Appendix
32.1. Research Methodology
32.2. Research Process
32.3. Report Assumptions & Caveats
32.4. Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbbufh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment