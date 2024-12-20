Comprehensive Sexual Wellness Market Research 2020-2029: Analysis of the Growing Market for Sexual Wellness Products and Consumer Shifts

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$ 54.2 billion by 2029, from US$ 35.06 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.53%.

One of the key growth opportunities for vendors in the global sexual wellness market is through digital sales strategies. Online channels are the most preferred modes of purchase for customers in the market. For instance, over 25% of the sexual wellness products sold in the U.S. are via online channels, with Amazon.com being the most preferred website for customers among all other websites offering such products. This trend is growing quickly in the U.S. and other countries worldwide. The high rates of internet penetration, the availability of smartphones and laptops, and the presence of numerous online platforms for customers have dramatically increased the demand for sexual wellness products.





Global dating applications like Tinder, Bumble, and Badoo have significantly influenced the sexual wellness market by fostering a culture of casual hookups and accessible dating. This shift has increased the demand for sexual wellness products such as condoms, lubricants, and sex toys. Tinder's swipe-based interface simplified online dating, making casual relationships more common. Bumble's woman-first approach and focus on meaningful connections have also changed dating dynamics, encouraging safe and consensual interactions. Moreover, the innovative approaches of apps like YouApp and DayOne significantly impact the high penetration of dating applications in the APAC region, where the online dating market is rapidly growing.

Easy Availability of Substitutes for Condoms



While no contraceptive can be termed foolproof to prevent pregnancy, several of them have come closer to achieving perfection. Contraceptives, including surgical procedures, pills, barriers, and implants, are designed and upgraded regularly to achieve perfection. Surgical procedures and implants usually have a low failure rate on correct implementation. They typically come with a 0.1-0.6% failure rate when perfectly done. Other contraceptives function by inducing hormonal changes, which are mostly achieved via injections, pills, or implants. These hormonal contraceptives have perfect use, and the failure rate ranges between 0.05% to 1.1% based on type.



Condoms rank a bit lower on the scale and have a higher failure rate when compared with several other suitable birth control measures. However, although condoms rank a bit low on the perfection rate, they provide a high rate of protection against STDs and STIs. However, the risk of STD and STI transfer rate is lower or non-existent in people who stick to a single partner.



In such scenarios, people prefer using long-term contraceptives since condoms have to be used every time one has intercourse. Apart from condoms, other contraceptive methods work more efficiently & effectively in the market. Some of these include combined oral contraceptives, The Mini-Pill, Caps/Diaphragms, Fertility Awareness Apps & Devices, Female Condoms, Depo Shots, Nexplanon Implant, Copper IUD/Coil, Mirena IUS, Jaydess, Sponges, The Patch, Vasectomy, and others.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT



The global sexual wellness market by product is segmented into sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others. The sex toys segment holds the most significant global market share in 2023. Vibrators or dildos, massagers, rubber penis, real dolls, sexual games, and bondage gear are the prominent sex toys available in the market. Historically, men were the primary customers of sex toys worldwide.



Recently, the market has witnessed a shift in this trend as women are becoming more sexually empowered globally. There is also a growing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end users. Sex toy manufacturers and retailers are capitalizing on this growing interest by offering bundled products and "starter kits" for inquisitive customers. All these factors contributed to the growth of sex toys in the market.



Further, condoms are crucial products for a healthy sexual life. They are also one of the primary contraceptive products that are widely used and have observed a growth in demand in recent times owing to factors such as the rise in global population, awareness of sexually infectious diseases, and focus on safe sex communicated through sex education platforms. Condom vendors are responding to growing demand by offering a variety of sizes, shapes, thicknesses, flavors, and packaging options.



The perception of condoms has evolved from being seen as taboo to being viewed as a key component of wellness. Despite this, the growth rate of the condom segment has slowed, partly due to declining fertility rates. However, the importance of sexual protection measures, especially in preventing STDs and STIs, remains high, which sustains the demand for condoms.

INSIGHT BY GENDER



The global sexual wellness market is segmented by gender, with the male segment holding the largest revenue share in 2023, followed by the female segment. Recognizing that men and women have distinct needs and preferences, the industry prioritizes targeted marketing for products suited to each gender. Many products developed in the sexual wellness market, either condoms or sexual lubricants, have focused on the demands of men as their primary customers. For vendors, male customers are expected to offer better opportunities to develop and manufacture products for the sexual wellness market.



Lubricants are common wellness products preferred by men due to their erectile dysfunction, thus creating high opportunities for vendors to focus on these product portfolios. Apart from these, condoms and sex toys also have a high demand among male customers in the market. Furthermore, the market for female-oriented sexual wellness products is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.



Over the last couple of years, several start-ups have come up with the concept of catering to women, unlike others, who focus more on men and their needs. Start-ups such as Nuelle, B-wom, Damivia, and Sustain (currently Combe owns a majority stake in Sustain) have evolved significantly, thereby contributing to the growth of the sexual wellness market for females.

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



In terms of distribution channels, the global sexual wellness market is segmented into offline and online segments. These products are primarily sold through retail outlets such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market retailers, drugstores, and grocery stores. They are also available online through OEMs, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer websites like Amazon, Adam & Eve, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress. In 2023, the offline segment held the most prominent segmental share.



Pharmacies and drugstores are integral to the distribution of sexual wellness products such as condoms, lubricants, and contraceptive pills. These outlets provide a trusted and private shopping environment crucial for consumers purchasing intimate products. The presence of knowledgeable staff also aids in consumer education and product recommendations, making pharmacies a reliable source for sexual wellness products.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC dominated the global sexual wellness market, accounting for a share of over 40% in 2023. During the same period, China dominated the regional market due to the considerably high demand for sexual wellness products such as sex toys, condoms, and sexual lubricants. The market for sexual wellness products is witnessing high growth in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Sexual wellness products are also gaining popularity among end users in the APAC region. Moreover, the region was led by Japan, as it is a large adopter of contraceptives, wherein male condoms are the preferred choice.



Although China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India account for major usage of sexual wellness products in APAC, countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also expected to witness high demand due to the improving quality of life and growing acceptance of sexual wellness products in these countries during the forecast period.



Europe accounts for a significant share of the global sexual wellness market. The market in Europe is characterized by high demand for premium sex toys along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants. Furthermore, North America was the third-largest sexual wellness market in 2023, with steady growth and high penetration rates. The region has some of the most advanced economies in the world and is a major market for contraceptives and sexual wellness products due to a properly formulated sex education program and an efficient distribution network.



Also, the region has one of the most sexually active populations in terms of the usage of condoms and sexual lubricants. Further, many countries in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa still show low market penetration and commercial sales for sexual wellness products. However, demand will rise as vendors expand their operations in these regions.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global sexual wellness market is highly fragmented, with numerous leading vendors. Market consolidation is anticipated to occur gradually. Prominent players in the global sexual wellness market include LifeStyles, Church & Dwight, Diamond Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Okamoto Industries, Karex Berhad, and Doc Johnson. The competitive environment intensifies, driven by rapid technological changes and consumer expectations for continuous innovation. Vendors are compelled to refine their value propositions to maintain market presence. The market's fragmentation is further intensified by local vendors offering similar products at lower prices, leading to price wars.



International players are likely to expand their presence, challenging regional vendors. Competition will increasingly focus on product features such as quality, technology, services, innovation, and price. The industry is expected to compete more through product extensions, technological advancements, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies with substantial technical and financial resources will have the advantage, potentially making competing products obsolete if they fail to keep up with innovation.



Key Company Profiles

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Doc Johnson

Karex Berhad

Lifestyles

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Other Prominent Vendors

Bally

Beate Uhse

Beijing Aimer

Bijoux Indiscrets

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

BioFilm

BMS Factory

Bodywise

B.Cumming

Caution Wear

CalExotics

Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)

Convex Latex

Cosmo Lady

Cupid Limited

Dongkuk Techco

Double One

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

Embry

Empowered Products

Fuji Latex

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

GLYDE

Hathor Professional Skincare

HBM Group

Hello Cake

HLL Lifecare

ID Lubricants

INNOLATEX LIMITED

Innova Quality

Innovus Pharma

Japan Long-Tie (China)

KamaSutra

KAMYRA condoms

L Brands (LVMH)

La Maison Lejaby

La Perla

LELO

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

LTC Healthcare

Mankind Pharma

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

MISTER SIZE

MTLC Latex

Nulatex

Orient Industry

PHE

pjur group

Ritex

R&S Consumer Goods

Sagami Rubber Industries

Sensuous Beauty

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path

Silk Parasol

Skins Sexual Health

Sliquid

StaySafe Condoms (ADVACARE PHARMA)

STRATA Various Product Design

Suki (OhMiBod)

Sustain Natural

Tenga

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

The Yes Company

Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Triumph

Unique Condoms International

Veru Healthcare (The Female Health Company)

XR Brands

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What are the significant trends in the sexual wellness industry?

2. What is the growth rate of the global sexual wellness market?

3. How big is the global sexual wellness market?

4. Which region dominates the global sexual wellness market share?

5. Who are the key players in the global sexual wellness market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 783 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $54.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Scope & Coverage

1.1. Market Definition

1.1.1. Inclusions

1.1.2. Exclusions

1.1.3. Market Estimation Caveats

1.2. Segments Covered & Definition

1.2.1. Market Segmentation by Product

1.2.2. Market Segmentation by Gender

1.2.3. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

1.2.4. Regions & Countries Covered

1.3. Market Derivation

1.3.1. Historic, Base, & Forecast Years



2 Premium Insights

2.1. Opportunity Pockets

2.1.1. Market Maturity Indicator

2.1.2. Regional Insights

2.1.3. Market Definition

2.1.4. Report Overview

2.1.5. Opportunity & Challenge Analysis

2.1.6. Segment Analysis

2.1.7. Regional Analysis

2.1.8. Competitive Landscape

2.1.9. Key Questions Answered



3 Market at a Glance



4 Introduction

4.1. Overview

4.2. UNFPA Strategy of Family Planning

4.2.1. Strategic Shifts

4.2.2. UNFPA Priorities for Action

4.2.3. Barriers to Family Planning

4.3. HIV & Aids

4.3.1. Key Statistics of Global HIV 2023

4.3.2. The Global Fund

4.4. Key Insights

4.5. Promotional Strategies

4.6. Condom Market

4.6.1. Production Process

4.6.2. Additives

4.6.3. Raw Material Procurement

4.6.4. Manufacturing Detailing

4.6.5. Distribution Landscape

4.6.6. National Condom Distribution Service

4.7. Sexual Lubricants Market

4.7.1. Raw Material Procurement

4.7.2. Manufacturers

4.7.3. Distribution Landscape

4.8. Branding Strategies

4.9. Pricing Analysis

4.10. Value Chain Analysis

4.10.1. Overview

4.10.2. Raw Material Suppliers

4.10.3. Manufacturers

4.10.4. Distributors/Dealers

4.10.5. Retailers

4.10.6. End-users



5 Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1. Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace

5.2. Increased Focus on Women Wellness Products

5.3. Increase in Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, & Expos

5.4. Innovations in Condom Designs



6 Market Growth Enablers

6.1. Rising Use of Dating Applications

6.2. Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness

6.3. Rise in Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Infections

6.4. Rising Demand for Solutions to Vaginal Dryness Among Women

6.5. Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution

6.6. Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone



7 Market Restraints

7.1. Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability of Female Condoms

7.2. Rise in Product Counterfeiting

7.3. Easy Availability of Substitutes for Condoms

7.4. Psychological Barriers Among Consumers

7.5. Lack of Investor Confidence in Potential Start-Ups



8 Market Landscape

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Key Insights

8.3. Demand Insights

8.4. Marketing & Advertising Strategies

8.5. Marketing Strategies by Vendors

8.6. Distribution Strategies

8.7. Vendor Analysis

8.8. Demographical Analysis

8.8.1. Substitute Product Analysis for Condoms

8.8.2. Consumer Behavior & Awareness

8.8.3. Efforts for Family Planning & Birth Control Driving Market

8.9. Market Size & Forecast

8.10. Sexual Wellness Market by Product

8.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys

8.12. Condom Market by Gender

8.13. Condom Market by Material

8.14. Condom Market by End-user

8.15. Condom Market by Distribution Channel

8.16. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type

8.17. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

8.18. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel

8.19. Five Forces Analysis



9 Product

9.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2. Market Overview



10 Sex Toys

10.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2. Market Overview

10.3. Market Size & Forecast

10.4. Market by Geography

10.5. Sex Toys Market by Sub-Products



11 Condoms

11.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2. Market Overview

11.3. Market Size & Forecast

11.4. Market by Geography

12 Condom Market by Gender

12.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2. Market Overview

12.3. Male Condoms

12.4. Female Condoms

13 Condom Market by Material

13.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2. Market Overview

13.3. Latex Condoms

13.4. Non-Latex Condoms

14 Condom Market by End-user

14.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2. Market Overview

14.3. Branded Condoms

14.4. Institutional Condoms

15 Condom Market by Distribution Channel

15.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2. Market Overview

15.3. Offline Condoms

15.4. Online Condoms

16 Exotic Lingerie

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Size & Forecast

16.3. Market by Geography

17 Sexual Lubricants

17.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2. Market Overview

17.3. Market Size & Forecast

17.4. Market by Geography

17.5. Water-based

17.6. Silicone-based

17.7. Oil-based

17.8. Hybrid

18 Other

18.1. Market Overview

18.2. Market Size & Forecast

18.3. Market by Geography

19 Gender

19.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2. Market Overview

19.3. Male

19.4. Female

20 Distribution Channel

20.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2. Market Overview

20.3. Offline

20.4. Online

21 Geography

21.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2. Geographic Overview

22 APAC

22.1. Market Overview

22.2. Pest Analysis

22.3. Market Size & Forecast

22.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product

22.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys

22.6. Condom Market by Gender

22.7. Condom Market by Material

22.8. Condom Market by End-user

22.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel

22.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type

22.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

22.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel

22.13. Key Countries

22.14. China

22.15. Japan

22.16. India

22.17. Indonesia

22.18. Australia

22.19. South Korea

22.20. Singapore

22.21. Malaysia

22.22. New Zealand

22.23. Thailand

22.24. Vietnam

22.25. Philippines

22.26. Sri Lanka

22.27. Rest of APAC

23 Europe

23.1. Market Overview

23.2. Pest Analysis

23.3. Market Size & Forecast

23.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product

23.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys

23.6. Condom Market by Gender

23.7. Condom Market by Material

23.8. Condom Market by End-user

23.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel

23.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type

23.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

23.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel

23.13. Key Countries

23.14. UK

23.15. Germany

23.16. France

23.17. Spain

23.18. Italy

23.19. Poland

23.20. Netherlands

23.21. Sweden

23.22. Denmark

23.23. Norway

23.24. Rest of Europe

24 North America

24.1. Market Overview

24.2. Pest Analysis

24.3. Market Size & Forecast

24.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product

24.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys

24.6. Condom Market by Gender

24.7. Condom Market by Material

24.8. Condom Market by End-user

24.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel

24.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type

24.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

24.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel

24.13. Key Countries

24.14. US

24.15. Canada

25 Middle East & Africa

25.1. Market Overview

25.2. Pest Analysis

25.3. Market Size & Forecast

25.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product

25.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys

25.6. Condom Market by Gender

25.7. Condom Market by Material

25.8. Condom Market by End-user

25.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel

25.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type

25.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

25.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel

25.13. Key Countries

25.14. South Africa

25.15. Algeria

25.16. Nigeria

25.17. UAE

25.18. Kenya

25.19. Saudi Arabia

25.20. Ethiopia

26 Latin America

26.1. Market Overview

26.2. Pest Analysis

26.3. Market Size & Forecast

26.4. Sexual Wellness Market by Product

26.5. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys

26.6. Condom Market by Gender

26.7. Condom Market by Material

26.8. Condom Market by End-user

26.9. Condom Market by Distribution Channel

26.10. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type

26.11. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

26.12. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel

26.13. Key Countries

26.14. Brazil

26.15. Mexico

26.16. Argentina

26.17. Peru

26.18. Colombia

26.19. Chile

27 Competitive Landscape

27.1. Competition Overview

27.2. Market Structure & Mapping of Competition

27.3. Market Share Analysis of Condom Market

28 Key Company Profiles

29 Other Prominent Vendors

30 Report Summary

30.1. Key Takeaways

30.2. Strategic Recommendations

31 Quantitative Summary

31.1. Market by Geography

31.2. Sexual Wellness Market by Product

31.3. Sexual Wellness Market by Sex Toys

31.4. Condom Market by Gender

31.5. Condom Market by Material

31.6. Condom Market by End-user

31.7. Condom Market by Distribution Channel

31.8. Sexual Lubricants Market by Type

31.9. Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

31.10. Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution Channel

32 Appendix

32.1. Research Methodology

32.2. Research Process

32.3. Report Assumptions & Caveats

32.4. Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbbufh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment