Canacol Energy Ltd Provides Drilling Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide the following update concerning its ongoing exploration and development drilling programs.

Pibe-1 Exploration Well (VIM-21 Exploration and Exploitation Contract 100% Operated Interest)

The Pibe-1 exploration well was spud on November 23, 2024, and reached a total depth of 11,000 feet measured depth (“ft MD”). The well is located approximately 4 kilometers to the north of the recent Chontaduro-1 discovery. The well encountered 1,044 feet true vertical depth (“ft TVD”) of gross gas column within the Cienaga de Oro (“CDO”) sandstone reservoir.

The CDO was perforated across one zone located between and 7,424 ft and 7433 ft TVD and was flow tested at 3.8 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscfpd”) for 3.7 hours with an average tubing head pressure (“THP”) of 2701 psi, and subsequently 5.1 MMscfpd for 41.5 hours with an average THP of 2628 psi. The well was placed on permanent production on December 13, 2024, and is currently flowing at a rate of 5.5 MMscfpd.

Natilla-2 Exploration Well (SSJN-7 Exploration and Production Contract 100% Operated Interest)

The Natilla-2 exploration well was spud on November 2, 2024, and is targeting a large natural gas prospect with primary and secondary targets within the CDO and overlying Middle Porquero Formations respectively.

The well has reached a depth of 13,631 ft MD within the mid Porquero Formation, where drilling difficulties were encountered. The current operation is tripping out of the hole to change the configuration of the bottom hole assembly and then resume drilling to the main targets within the next week.

Go Forward Drilling Program for Remainder of 2024

The Corporation has spud the Pibe-2 appraisal well located on the VIM-21 Exploration and Exploitation Contract (100% operated working interest) from the existing Pibe-1 drilling platform. The Corporation anticipates results within the next 3 weeks.

The Corporation anticipates spudding the Clarinete-11 development well located on the VIM-5 Exploration and Production Contract (100% Operated Working Interest) within the next 2 days. The well is targeting gas bearing sandstones of the CDO reservoir with results expected prior to year end.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

