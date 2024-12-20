Bunker Hill Mining Receives Second Tranche from Sprott Standby Facility

KELLOG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BNKR |OTCQB: BHLL) announces it has been advanced the second tranche, in the amount of US$5 million under the senior secured credit facility (the ”Standby Facility”) with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. (“Sprott”), pursuant to which Sprott has agreed to advance up to US$21 million under the Standby Facility, to fund development costs of the Company’s Bunker Hill Mine located in Kellogg, Idaho (the “Bunker Hill Mine”), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Sam Ash, President and CEO, stated, "As we enter the end of an extremely productive year at Bunker Hill, we are pleased to report the advance of Sprott’s second tranche in the amount of US$5 million and provide an update on our work on-site, particularly in the underground. We have readied five stopes for mining in the UTZ area of the upper mine, near the entrance of Russell Portal, and are close to completing the geotechnical stabilization of the main ramp at it cuts the Cate Fault. Once done, the team will complete the rehabilitation of the ramp down to the 8-2 Level and prepare the chosen stopes on that level for mining."

PROGRESS UPDATE - KELLOGG SITE

Grid Power has now been connected to the processing and associated facilities, enabling, amongst other things, the establishment of outside lighting along the conveyors. Work in the Kellogg Yard continues with the conveyors, crusher tower, concentrate load-out facility and the tailings filter press. While inside the concentrator building, the final installation of the mezzanine floors is completed in anticipation of the placement of the remaining floatation cells. Piping and electrical fitting continues, along with the installation of lubrication systems for the mill.





FIGURE 1: LIGHTS COMPLETED ON THE CONVEYORS LINKING THE CONCENTRATOR TO THE CRUSHER AND THE CONCENTRATE LOAD OUT AREA





FIGURE 2: MEZZANINE ACCESS LEVELS INSTALLED AROUND THE MAIN BALL MILL

PROGRESS UPDATE - UNDERGROUND

Operating from the mining base in Wardner, the Company’s underground mining team have nearly completed the stabilization of the ramp as it cuts across the Cate Fault. Once final grouting has been done and power and ventilation reconnected, the teams will recommence with the ramp rehabilitation to the 8-2 Level before preparing stopes there for mechanized long-hole mining.

Closer to the mining base and the Russell Portal and in the UTZ area, the teams have prepared five faces for mechanized cut-and-fill mining whilst concurrently stockpiling underground ore collected during the ramp rehabilitation and associated development work. Essential preparatory work has begun, designed to ensure maximum mine plan optionality during the next commissioning and ramp-up phases of the mine restart.

Further optimization of the mine plan continues alongside ongoing preparation of an updated mineral resource estimate, which the Company plans to issue in Q1 2025.





FIGURE 3: THE GEOTECHNICAL STABILIZATION OF THE MAIN RAMP AS IT CUTS THE CATE FAULT BETWEEN THE 5 AND 6 LEVELS





FIGURE 4: THE REHABILITATION OF THE UTZ AREA AND THE PREPARATION OF 5 STOPES FOR MINING

FINANCING NEXT STEPS

As outlined in the Company’s December 13, 2024 news release, the Company intends to draw in stages upon the Standby Facility, whilst concurrently engaging in negotiations with its strategic partners for potential offtake or similar financing for up to an additional $30 million.

There is no guarantee the Company will satisfy any or all of the conditions of further drawdowns under the Standby Facility. For further details of the Standby Facility, please see the Company’s June 26, 2023 news release.

The Company looks forward to updating shareholders on further successful milestones over the near term.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating and then optimizing several mining assets into a high-value portfolio of operations centered initially in North America. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

