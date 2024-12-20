Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVF) Market Outlook Report 2024-2037, Profiles of Industry Leaders - Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring, American Biltrite, Forbo, Amtico, Goodrich Global

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVF) Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury vinyl flooring market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.24% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024-2037

Factors such as the surge in the adoption of HD printing technology, followed by the rising affordability and cost-effectiveness of vinyl flooring are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising durability and adaptability of luxury vinyl flooring are also expected to boost market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 91 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of about USD 26 billion in the year 2024.



The global luxury vinyl flooring market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by product type, distribution channel, installation type, end-user, and region. By installation type, the market is segmented into glue-down, and floating.



On the basis of region, the global luxury vinyl flooring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 32.8 billion by the end of 2037. Moreover, in the year 2024, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 7.7 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global luxury vinyl flooring market that are included in our report are Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring Corporation, American biltrite Inc., Forbo Holding, Amtico International Inc., Goodrich Global Pte Ltd., and others.



Companies Featured

Tarkett Group

Armstrong Flooring Corporation

American biltrite Inc.

Forbo Holding

Amtico International Inc.

Goodrich Global Pte Ltd.

