Sernova Reschedules its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to January 10, 2025

LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing its Cell Pouch bio-hybrid organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes, today announced that it will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 1:00pm ET. Due to the recent postal strike in Canada, the Meeting, which had originally been scheduled to be held on January 7, 2025, at 1:00pm ET, was postponed so that Sernova and its agents are able to complete the mailing of its meeting materials through Canada Post to meet regulatory requirements.

The record date of November 12, 2024, has not changed. To be effective, the Proxy must be duly completed and signed and then deposited with the Corporation’s registrar and transfer agent, TMX Trust Company, P.O. Box 72, Agincourt, Ontario, M1S 0A1, or voted via telephone, or via the internet (online) as specified in the Proxy, no later than 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), on January 8, 2025. The Management Information Circular for the meeting is available on the company’s website, www.sernova.com, and on the company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem cells to create a bio-hybrid organ. A bio-hybrid organ refers to a medical device designed to be implanted into the human body, where it integrates with existing living tissue to replicate or enhance the function of a natural organ, essentially aiming to restore normal organ function by combining living cells with non-living materials to mimic the properties of the original organ and seamlessly interact with surrounding tissues. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on type 1 diabetes and thyroid disorders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Burke VP, Investor Relations (917) 751-5713 Email: David.Burke@sernova.com Website: https://sernova.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our belief that our technology could lead to a functional cure for T1D. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Sernova has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms, or at all; and the ability to conduct all required preclinical and clinical studies for the company’s Cell Pouch, including the timing and results of those trials. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sernova appears in Sernova’s Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2023 filed with Canadian securities authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca, as updated by Sernova’s continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Sernova disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.