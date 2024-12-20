Reed Sensor Market Size to Worth USD 3.04 Billion by 2032, As Industries Increasingly Adopt Advanced Sensor Technologies Across Diverse Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Reed Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.04 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Accelerating Growth of the Reed Sensors Market Driven by Automation and IoT Integration

The Reed Sensors Market has been expanding rapidly, fueled by key factors such as the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing. By 2023, nearly half of global manufacturers are expected to implement automation, with Reed sensors playing a crucial role in position detection for safer and more efficient operations. Additionally, the automotive sector's growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is driving further market growth. The integration of IoT technology across various applications is also enhancing the demand for Reed sensors, as more IoT devices require them for efficient operation and monitoring. These trends, combined with technological advancements, pave the way for continued growth in the Reed Sensors Market.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

Littelfuse, Inc. (Littelfuse Reed Switches, Littelfuse Reed Relay Modules)

(Littelfuse Reed Switches, Littelfuse Reed Relay Modules) Standex Electronics, Inc . (Standex Reed Switches, Standex Reed Relay Modules)

. (Standex Reed Switches, Standex Reed Relay Modules) HSI Sensing (HSI Reed Switches, HSI Reed Relay Modules)

(HSI Reed Switches, HSI Reed Relay Modules) PIC GmbH (PIC Reed Switches, PIC Reed Relay Modules)

(PIC Reed Switches, PIC Reed Relay Modules) AVX Corporation (AVX Reed Switches, AVX Reed Relay Modules)

(AVX Reed Switches, AVX Reed Relay Modules) Pickering Electronics (Pickering Reed Switches, Pickering Reed Relay Modules)

(Pickering Reed Switches, Pickering Reed Relay Modules) Aleph America (Aleph Reed Switches, Aleph Reed Relay Modules)

(Aleph Reed Switches, Aleph Reed Relay Modules) S.t.g. Germany GmbH (S.t.g. Reed Switches, S.t.g. Reed Relay Modules)

(S.t.g. Reed Switches, S.t.g. Reed Relay Modules) Magnasphere (Magnasphere Reed Switches, Magnasphere Reed Relay Modules)

(Magnasphere Reed Switches, Magnasphere Reed Relay Modules) RMCIP (RMCIP Reed Switches, RMCIP Reed Relay Modules)

(RMCIP Reed Switches, RMCIP Reed Relay Modules) Zhejiang Xurui Electronic (Zhejiang Xurui Reed Switches, Zhejiang Xurui Reed Relay Modules)

(Zhejiang Xurui Reed Switches, Zhejiang Xurui Reed Relay Modules) Honeywell International (Honeywell Reed Switches, Honeywell Reed Relay Modules)

(Honeywell Reed Switches, Honeywell Reed Relay Modules) Omron Corporation (Omron Reed Switches, Omron Reed Relay Modules)

(Omron Reed Switches, Omron Reed Relay Modules) Schurter AG (Schurter Reed Switches, Schurter Reed Relay Modules)

(Schurter Reed Switches, Schurter Reed Relay Modules) TTK Electronics (TTK Reed Switches, TTK Reed Relay Modules)

(TTK Reed Switches, TTK Reed Relay Modules) C&K Components (C&K Reed Switches, C&K Reed Relay Modules)

(C&K Reed Switches, C&K Reed Relay Modules) Bourns, Inc . (Bourns Reed Switches, Bourns Reed Relay Modules)

. (Bourns Reed Switches, Bourns Reed Relay Modules) TE Connectivity (TE Connectivity Reed Switches, TE Connectivity Reed Relay Modules)

(TE Connectivity Reed Switches, TE Connectivity Reed Relay Modules) Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Murata Reed Switches, Murata Reed Relay Modules).

Growth of Reed Sensors Driven by ADAS and Automotive Innovations

As vehicles become safer and more advanced, the demand for Reed sensors is rising, particularly with the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicle technologies. ADAS adoption in the automotive sector has surged, with 10 out of 14 features exceeding 50% market penetration by 2023. Features like forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking have reached 91-94% penetration in the U.S., driving the need for Reed sensors in applications such as position detection, ignition, and collision avoidance.

Reed Sensors Market Growth: Key Types, Applications, and Industry Drivers

By Type

Dry Reed Sensors accounted for 58% of the Reed Sensors Market revenue in 2023, driven by their widespread use in automotive systems, security devices, and industrial automation. The increasing market demand has prompted companies to continually innovate and upgrade existing products. Reed Relays and Electronics India Limited remains a key player in this space.

Mercury-Wetted Reed Sensors are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period, owing to their superior reliability and performance in high-frequency applications. Companies like Standex Electronics have introduced advanced Mercury-Wetted Reed Sensors offering enhanced precision, faster response times, and greater durability, meeting the rising demand for accurate and reliable sensors in industrial automation.

By Application Type

In 2023, the Telecommunications segment led the Reed Sensors Market with a 23% share, driven by the rising demand for integrated sensing solutions across various industries. Companies like TE Connectivity have pioneered this growth by integrating Reed sensors with advanced connectivity for smart home and industrial applications.

The Automotive & Transportation sector is projected to grow at a 9.33% CAGR, fueled by the increasing use of advanced sensing technologies for position sensing, safety, and energy management in vehicles. TE Connectivity and Honeywell have introduced new Reed sensor products, including a Reed switch family designed for the demands of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Key Market Segments:

By Contact Position Type

Form A

Form B

Form C

Others

By Type

Dry Reed Sensor

Mercury-Wetted Reed Sensor

By Application Type

Telecommunications

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics & Appliances

Safety & Security

Healthcare

Construction

Robotics & Automation

Others

North America Leads Reed Sensor Market, While APAC Shows Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America led the Reed Sensor Market with a 36% share, driven by advanced technological infrastructure, high demand for automation, and a thriving automotive sector adopting smart sensing solutions. The U.S. has seen significant investment in sensor technology research, surpassing USD 14 billion in development. Companies like TE Connectivity and Honeywell have contributed to this growth with innovative Reed sensor products.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period, fueled by rising disposable incomes, increased vehicle demand, and growing consumer appliances, with both international and domestic players expanding their presence.

Recent Development

11 November 2024: Murata Manufacturing Co. has introduced the SCH1633-D01, a MEMS-based Six Degrees-of-Freedom sensor designed for automotive applications like AD, ADAS, and vehicle stability control. It offers high accuracy, integration, and cost optimization, meeting industry demands for safety and performance in autonomous vehicles.

In May 2024, the MK33 SMD Reed Switch Series was launched, offering high-power capability in a compact design for space-saving solutions in modern electronic devices. It targets applications in automotive and industrial control systems.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Reed Sensor Market Segmentation, by Contact Position

8. Reed Sensor Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Reed Sensor Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

