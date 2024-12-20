BEN and Cataneo to Leverage AI with Radio Industry Leaders

JACKSON, Wyo., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) (“BEN” or the “Company”), a global provider of conversational AI solutions, and Cataneo GmbH (“Cataneo”), a Munich-based media technology company, today announced a collaborative pilot program with Vybroo and Grupo Siete aimed at modernizing Mexico's radio advertising landscape.

“Radio continues to be one of Mexico's most impactful media platforms. Through this collaboration, we are deploying AI-driven tools to deliver more effective solutions for advertisers while enriching the listener experience,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN.

By combining BEN’s trusted AI technology with Cataneo’s MYDAS platform, radio stations could benefit from streamlined advertising workflows, driving engagement, and enhancing the overall listener experience across Mexico’s radio market.

“Automation is transforming the efficiency of media operations. Through the MYDAS platform, advertisers working with Vybroo and Grupo Siete can manage campaigns in real-time, optimizing placement and driving greater engagement,” said Renato Rocha Pinto, CEO of Cataneo.

Vybroo, a prominent Mexican radio broadcasting network, and Grupo Siete, a well-established media organization with over 47 years of experience, intend to pilot the program in key markets, including Mexico City, Culiacán, Mazatlán, and Guasave. The program will offer AI-driven solutions for ad placement, inventory management, and campaign optimization, providing advertisers with tools for greater efficiency and precision.

BEN’s AI enhances consumer engagement through personalized, interactive content, while Cataneo’s tools optimize real-time ad management. This pilot and BEN’s earlier announcement on its intent to acquire Cataneo demonstrates the commitment to advancing AI-driven solutions for targeted industries including media platforms.

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network Inc. is a global leader in providing secure and reliable conversational AI solutions for businesses and consumers. With offices in Jackson, Wyoming, and Seoul, South Korea, BEN offers a powerful and flexible platform that enhances customer experiences, boosts productivity, and delivers business value. At the heart of BEN’s offerings are AI-powered digital assistants and lifelike avatars, providing more personal and engaging experiences through browsers, mobile applications, and even life-size kiosks. These safe, intelligent, and inherently scalable AI solutions empower businesses to efficiently serve customers using validated data delivered through SaaS, Private Cloud, and On-Premises technology. BEN’s commitment to data sovereignty ensures that consumer and business data remain private, protected, and wholly owned by the respective parties. BEN’s mission is to make AI friendly and helpful for all, ensuring more people benefit from the AI-enhanced world. For more information about BEN’s safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit www.beninc.ai.

About Cataneo

Cataneo is a global provider of comprehensive media management solutions for linear, non-linear, and digital media, headquartered in Munich, Germany. Cataneo's platform is highly customizable and scalable and offers end-to-end solutions for advertising sales, traffic management, and campaign optimization across multiple media channels. With over two decades of experience, Cataneo supports over 1,000 media brands across 200+ channels in 4 continents, providing cutting-edge tools for inventory management, yield optimization, and programmatic ad sales. The company’s flagship platform, MYDAS, empowers media businesses to optimize revenues and streamline operations with advanced data analytics, CRM integration, and real-time reporting. Cataneo’s mission is to bridge the gap between media buyers, sellers, and platforms, offering a unified ecosystem for seamless media transactions and enhanced audience engagement.

About Vybroo

Vybroo is a leading technology company based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, that specializes in the creation and evolution of audiovisual identity. Combining the power of audio and video with cutting-edge solutions, Vybroo connects businesses with their brand message, offering personalized and innovative services that enhance sales strategies and boost employee potential. The company is dedicated to transforming businesses into brands that engage deeply with their customers through impactful audio and video content. With a vision to become the top choice in corporate audio and video communication, Vybroo aims to position brands prominently in the ears and eyes of Mexico and Latin America, building long-term partnerships to elevate their image and market presence.

About Grupo Siete

With over 47 years of excellence, Grupo Siete is a leading name in Mexico’s media landscape, known for its high-quality radio programming and commitment to responsible communication. Grupo Siete connects audiences through honesty, innovation, and social responsibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. They are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, BEN’s current expectations, assumptions, plans, strategies, and anticipated results, including the closing and anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Cataneo (the “Cataneo Acquisition”). Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause BEN’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) uncertainties as to the timing of the Cataneo Acquisition; (ii) the risk that the Cataneo Acquisition may not be completed on the anticipated terms in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the Cataneo Acquisition, including the ability to obtain financing to fund the Cataneo Acquisition on terms that are agreeable to the parties or at all; (iv) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the Cataneo Acquisition may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals) or required major shareholder guarantees; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the purchase agreement; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transactions contemplated by the purchase agreement on BEN’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally; (vii) risks related to diverting management's attention from BEN’s ongoing business operations; (viii) uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the Cataneo Acquisition; (ix) risks that the benefits of the Cataneo Acquisition are not realized when and as expected; and (x) (A) the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (B) the other risk factors identified from time to time in the BEN’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Many of these circumstances are beyond BEN’s ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on BEN’s part. These forward-looking statements may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," "may," "will," "might," "could," "would," or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on BEN’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this communication. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date they are made. BEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

